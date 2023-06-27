Providers Combine to Increase Joy and Lower Costs in Senior Living, Launching the Engagement Bundle: Premier Edition

Premier Edition Content Providers

Discover Live, Photavia and MemoryBio join Spiro100, Coro Health and One Day University, creating the Engagement Bundle: Premier Edition

It's refreshing to see industry leading content creators band together to make holistic wellness affordable for senior living.” — Mary Furlong, Furlong & Associates

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Engagement Bundle, a partnership of holistic wellness companies, today announces the launch of the Engagement Bundle: Premier Edition. The new bundle will expand content and build upon the success and demand from the original Engagement Bundle, which launched in 2022 in thousands of senior living communities.

Three new partners have been chosen for the Engagement Bundle: Premier Edition. Discover Live provides online travel experiences with experienced guides leading tours around the world. Photavia offers curated video content to help residents experience moments in time with purpose. MemoryBio engages with compelling photos and questions to start conversations and storytelling in groups or one-on-one.

Discover Live, Photavia and MemoryBio join the three existing Engagement Bundle partners, Spiro100, a leading web content provider of on-demand fitness for older adults, Coro Health, the leading provider of clinically-proven therapeutic music and spiritual content and One Day University with incredible online lectures and documentaries to spark lifelong learning.

"We are honored to partner with these great companies to help senior living organizations improve the quality and variety of their engagement offerings at a significant cost savings," said Lori Snow, Spiro100’s vice-president of strategic partnerships.

All three new partners have been vetted and provide complementary enrichment programming for a comprehensive, vibrant activity and wellness program to support person-centered care initiatives.

Key Benefits of the Engagement Bundle: Premier Edition:

● No equipment to purchase. No long-term contracts or complicated training. You can order today and enjoy tomorrow.

● Single website for contracts, payment, training, and onboarding materials.

● Significant cost savings by bundling multiple content providers.

● All content partners are industry leaders, with over 50 years of combined experience serving millions of individuals in senior living communities and through other providers.

● Content covers the six dimensions of wellness as defined by the National Wellness Institute: emotional, occupational, physical, social, spiritual and intellectual.

About The Engagement Bundle: Premier Edition

The Engagement Bundle: Premier Edition now includes Spiro100, Coro Health, One Day University, Discover Live, Photavia, and MemoryBio. The web-based suite of content tools offer variety and personalization of programming options with subscription costs starting at $299.99/month. It is simple to deploy and requires no specialized equipment beyond web access. The cloud-based content is available 24 x 7 with access for programming days, nights, or weekends.

The goal is to provide senior living operators, care staff and residents with flexible options to engage at their own pace, either individually or in groups, promoting overall health and wellbeing---with no barriers for getting started. For more information visit https://www.engagementbundle.com/ or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q2ftoRPd1mg

About Spiro100

Designed and led by nationally-recognized fitness experts, Spiro100 creates live and on-demand digital exercise and meditation classes for older adults that drive participation by focusing on what matters and catering to all levels of care, especially designed for people 65 and older. Produced by an Emmy-nominated producer, our library of over 170 classes grows each month. Our focus areas include: fitness, meditation and fall prevention.

About Coro Health

Coro Health is the premier music and multi-faith faith streaming service in the healthcare industry. The company offers a full-service, fully licensed, cloud-based, commercial free, subscription streaming service with unlimited usage. Our flagship product, MusicFirst, is known as ‘the music platform for the modern healthcare community”, featuring a patented Music Prescription Builder™. Both MusicFirst and FaithFirst are available in over 5,000 senior living communities.

About One Day University

One Day University connects lifelong learners from all over the world with the most remarkable professors from hundreds of colleges and universities. We create special versions of their best lectures to educate, entertain and inspire.

About Discover Live

Discover Live has created a new way to travel that makes world exploration accessible. Our live, virtual, and on-demand world travel experiences unlock profound benefits for senior living communities, combating loneliness and social isolation with relevance, adventure, and inspiration that resonates deeply with residents. With the simplicity of Zoom, older adults embark on expert, local-guided, live virtual tours to hundreds of places. Experience top destinations, discover hidden gems, learn new cultures, and meet interesting people. Every tour experience is unique, making life-long learning exciting and meaningful.

About Photavia

Photavia is a unique video content company. We are moviemakers with purpose and time travelers. The residents and staff of your community can travel with us through our “A Moment in Time”TM Series and PhoTriviaTM creates even more fun and engagement. Viewing Photavia can reduce anxiety and stress, ping memories, create reminiscence opportunities, and ignite intergenerational conversations. It is a cognitive engagement tool that is educational and therapeutic for individuals and families dealing with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

About MemoryBio

MemoryBio provides vivid photos and conversation starters to bring people together. We facilitate reminiscence therapy and opportunities for residents to express themselves with visual and question prompts to help people recall and share about their own hometowns, childhood experiences, love and relationships, hobbies, pets, gardening, cooking, and much more. We build friendships and help staff, volunteers, or family have something new to talk about every day. Learn more about each person while using story and reminiscence to reduce depressive symptoms and to improve mood.

