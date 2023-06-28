New Awards for cloudEQ include #1 Best Company for Career Growth
cloudEQ, a leading provider of cloud migration solutions, is proud to announce its recent recognition of four distinguished awards from Comparably.comCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- cloudEQ dominated the category of Best Company for Career Growth 2023, ranking first against competitors. This award celebrates cloudEQ’s encouragement of professional excellence and empowering individuals to reach their full potential.
Says one employee, “ [cloudEQ is] one of the best companies to work for… not only [in] experience for your career growth, but also… an opportunity to gain valuable knowledge.”
Furthermore, cloudEQ has earned three awards recognizing its exemplary leadership. CEO Sean Barker has been honored by ranking 2nd for Best CEO for Diversity 2023, highlighting his exceptional commitment to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion. The workforce at cloudEQ thrives on different perspectives, experiences, and backgrounds, resulting in increased innovation and productivity.
The recognition for Best CEO for Women 2023 (#19) demonstrates exceptional commitment to gender equality in the workplace. Under the visionary guidance of Mr. Barker, cloudEQ has created a supportive environment that empowers women professionals, fostering their career growth and ensuring equal opportunities for all.
Reacting to the news, Sean Barker expressed, “I am humbled to accept these accolades. cloudEQ remains committed to our dedication to diversity, gender equality, professional development, and exceptional leadership. We will continue to create an inclusive environment that empowers our employees to use their emotional quotient to drive innovation in our industry.”
Rounding out this set of awards is the #8 spot for Best Leadership Teams 2023, a recognition of the outstanding team driving the company's success, guiding it through challenges, and inspiring employees to perform at their best. These accomplishments, in addition to prior awards, establish cloudEQ as an inclusive, empowering workplace as well as a trailblazer in its field.
About cloudEQ:
cloudEQ is a professional services company with hundreds of certified experts in New Relic, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, ServiceNow, Big Panda, Virtana, and much more. We are Fortune 100 executives, experienced leaders, and technical experts with a mission to provide experience-based cloud services. With experience on both sides of the table, cloudEQ offers a depth and breadth of knowledge you can leverage as your own. When it comes to our teams, we maintain an in-house training and learning center to ensure we’re always learning and building the right team for you.
Our vision and mission to deliver cloud technology services with a focus on our client's needs first. EQ in business is the commitment to focusing on understanding client and employee success as a core component to the company's activities. At cloudEQ our clients and employees come first and we are proud to be serving them both.
Services include:
Observability • FinOps • Security • DevSecOps • Security • Cloud Migrations • Application Development • Managed Services
Locations: United States • Canada • Europe • India.
