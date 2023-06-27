SpotMe partners with Viseven to transform digital experiences in the life sciences and pharma industries

Viseven SpotMe Partnership

SpotMe partners with Viseven, the MarTech provider, to enhance customer experiences for life science companies through personalized omnichannel event solutions.

Viseven’s domain expertise in life sciences combined with our enterprise event technology will help redefine the boundaries of events, turning them into crucial touchpoints of omnichannel engagement.” — Olivier Aubert

LAUSANNE, VAUD, ZURICH, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “For us, having a partner who is forward-thinking and aligned with our vision is paramount. SpotMe brings profound expertise, complementing our values and future-driven approach to digital communication. Together, we plan to extend our joint knowledge to clients and introduce a new perspective to the pharma and life science markets.” – says Nataliya Andreychuk, Co-founder and CEO of Viseven.

“I’m incredibly excited about this new partnership with Viseven and the opportunities that it brings for our customers. Viseven’s deep domain expertise in life sciences combined with our enterprise event technology will help redefine the boundaries of events, turning them into crucial touchpoints of omnichannel engagement.” – says Olivier Aubert, Business Development and Partnerships Director at SpotMe.

With the addition of Viseven to its partnership portfolio, SpotMe will not only offer an all-in-one event solution that provides life sciences and pharmaceutical companies with the ideal mix of channels, technology, and customizable tools they need to build engaging, omnichannel journeys. It will start helping customers build high-quality experiences for HCPs and maximize the value they get from their events thanks to Viseven’s deep omnichannel expertise and modular content solutions.

SpotMe and Viseven have already collaborated on several projects dedicated to the implementation of omnichannel infrastructure for customers, which have all been very successful. These include the deployment of the SpotMe event platform for HCP engagement at scale, with specialized services from Viseven to facilitate event orchestration and delivery.

Learn more about the transformative power of HCP engagement with an omnichannel event approach at our upcoming joint webinar on July 13, 16:00 CET. Olivier Aubert, Business Development & Partnerships Director at SpotMe, and Pavel Klymenko, Head of Omnichannel at Viseven, will dive into the emerging trends that drive successful HCP engagement and the valuable insights life science companies gain from it.

About Viseven

Viseven is a future-inspired global MarTech services provider for pharma and life sciences industries with more than a decade of experience. Viseven’s digital transformation center offers innovative solutions for companies of different sizes and digital maturity levels by merging marketing and digital technology expertise with innovation and strategic capabilities. The company’s solutions, products, and services are actively used by the TOP 100 pharma and life sciences companies in over 50 countries around the globe.

About SpotMe

SpotMe is the enterprise event platform that accelerates customer relationships at scale. With 20+ years of unrivaled experience in the event technology industry and a solution that can be used for hybrid, virtual, and in-person events, SpotMe is the first choice for event engagement in high-touch industries. Trusted by 12,000+ event builders and with customers from 10 of the top 20 life science and pharmaceutical companies worldwide, event organizers can leverage SpotMe’s fully branded and compliant event app, gated on-demand content hub, and rich engagement features to deliver a personalized experience to HCPs and gain deep data insights that feed into their CRM. SpotMe offers instant 24/7 instant support and white-glove professional event technology services.

