Skillable’s hands-on learning solution recognized for the second time in the EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

The prestigious international awards program named Skillable as its 2023 “Enterprise Learning Solution of the Year”

Within the decade, more than 85 million jobs could go unfilled because there aren’t enough people with the right skills, and organizations are unable to validate what they do have.” — Chris McCarthy, CEO of Skillable

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable, the leading technology platform for the creation and delivery of hands-on learning experiences to develop and validate technical and digital skills, has been selected as the “Enterprise Learning Solution of the Year” in the 5th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market. It is the second time that Skillable has been highlighted in the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program, reinforcing the consistent performance of its enterprise technology platform.

Skillable’s hands-on learning solution stretches skills beyond theoretical knowledge with off-the-shelf learning experiences that enable organizations to bridge the gap between skills learned and skills mastered. Skillable Challenges are an off-the-shelf catalog of more than 1,100 scored exercises across a variety of today’s top digital skills and technologies like cybersecurity, cloud technology and programming. Additionally, Skillable offers enterprises the ability to create custom hands-on experiences tailored to each business’s needs and environment, creating the opportunity to validate skills in technology, sales and partner enablement, customer support and more.

Acknowledging the critical need for Skillable’s solution in addressing skills shortages, Chris McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer of Skillable stated, “Within the decade, more than 85 million jobs – to the tune of $8.5 trillion in unrealized annual revenues – could go unfilled because there aren’t enough people with the right skills, and organizations are unable to validate what they do have.”

Chris continues, “Skillable is looking to help people develop their skills in key areas while providing businesses evidence-based data to validate knowledge. Managers can use this information to target and develop skill deficiencies and organizations can also use this evidence to inform their learning strategies.”

James Johnson, Managing Director of EdTech Breakthrough, explained why Skillable deserved the award. “Skillable’s main strength is the ability to serve enterprises and their learners across the learning journey. It’s this and the flexibility of their offerings that make them our 2023 ‘Enterprise Learning Solution of the Year.’ The process of hiring, attracting and retaining the right people with the right skills and in the right roles has never been so tough. Experiential, hands-on learning can make all the difference. The power of Skillable’s solutions is in delivering high-touch experiences at scale that are incredibly valuable to learning, talent and recruiting functions.”

The EdTech Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories. This year’s program attracted more than 2,400 nominations from over 16 different countries throughout the world.

Discover more about outcome-based learning with Skillable at skillable.com.

About Skillable

A four-time Inc. 5000 company, Skillable believes validated learning experiences will transform the way organizations upskill their customers, partners and employees. Industry leaders such as Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, Veritas and Skillsoft trust Skillable to deliver hands-on learning experiences at scale. Skillable has delivered on that promise by supporting more than one million new learners in 2022 and over 25 million learning experiences in its tenure.

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.