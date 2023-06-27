MARTINI GOLF CLASSIC BUSINESS NETWORKING TOURNAMENT SPONSORING PARTNER FOBI, AI
On September 25, 2023, the Martini Golf Classic Business Networking Tournament will be held at The Club at Weston Hill in Florida. This Business Networking Tournament is a golf tournament that will allow business owners, professionals, and entrepreneurs to meet other professionals within their target market. “As a golfer and a business consultant, I have experienced enormous opportunities, obtained leads, and built a network of clients and friends. Doris Muscarella, Certified Golf Tournament and Business Development Consultant with Doris Business Development & Co., LLC. We are honored and privileged to announce that Fobi AI will be a Sponsoring Partner to create a memorable event.
A portion of the proceeds of this event will benefit My Family Matters Foundation, a non-profit organization helping families dealing with Cancer. My Family Matters Foundation’s mission is to provide financial assistance for families and children fighting cancer when they need it the most. “Help us make our mission a reality. Help a family with a child battle cancer today.” Doc Reno. Visit: My Family Matters Foundation to learn more.
ABOUT DORIS BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT:
Doris Muscarella, CEO of Doris Business Development & Company, LLC believes in being a relevant force in the community. Doris Business Development services identify the needs of Companies, Professionals as well as Business Owners to increase business and revenue growth. Our team is experienced in creating and developing new ideas with a holistic philosophy, and unique approach. Visit: https://www.dorisbusinessdevelopment.com/
With an advocate’s heart, Doris Muscarella embraces philanthropic causes, and facilitates, plans, and manages markets golf tournaments. Visit: https://golfcharitytournaments.com/
To register for the Martini Golf Classic Business Networking tournament visit https://golfcharitytournaments.com/martini-golf-classic/. For information regarding Sponsorship Opportunities, please contact Doris Muscarella, doris@dorisbusinessdevelopment.com.
ABOUT FOBI Ai, Inc.
Fobi AI, leading AI is providing real-time digital ticketing and venue management solutions for the Martini Golf Classic Business Networking Tournament. Fobi AI provides real-time data, wallet passes, loyalty cards, coupons & vouchers, digital ticketing as well as marketing services. Fobi has provided the 94th Oscars with a digital ticketing and venue management solution fit for the stars. Visit Fobi AI to learn more.
"Founded in 2017 in Vancouver, Canada, Fobi is a leading AI and data intelligence company that provides businesses with real-time applications to digitally transform and future-proof their organizations. Fobi enables businesses to action, leverage, and monetize their customer data by powering personalized and data-driven customer experiences and drives digital sustainability by eliminating the need for paper and reducing unnecessary plastic waste at scale. Visit Fobi AI to learn more.
