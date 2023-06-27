It’s Official, Experior Financial Group Inc. is a Great Place to Work®
Experior Financial Group Inc. Earns Great Place to Work® CertificationGUELPH, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Experior Financial Group Inc. is thrilled to share the exciting news of being officially Certified Companies | Great Place To Work® Canada. This prestigious recognition comes after a comprehensive and independent analysis conducted by the esteemed Great Place to Work Institute® Canada. The certification is a result of valuable input directly from Experior’s employees, who participated in an extensive and confidential survey, sharing their first hand experiences of the company’s workplace. The company takes immense pride in knowing that 91% of its employees say “this is a great place to work”, as it reinforces Experior’s commitment to fostering an exceptional work environment that promotes trust, collaboration, and employee well-being.
At Experior Financial Group Inc., the company is committed to creating an exceptional workplace environment. Experior understands that its success is directly tied to the happiness and satisfaction of its team members. That's why the company prioritizes providing a supportive and inclusive atmosphere where everyone feels valued and appreciated. Experior fosters a culture of continuous learning and growth, offering ongoing training and development opportunities to help both its head office employees and associates thrive in their financial services careers. The company believes in work-life balance and strives to create a healthy and harmonious work environment. Lee-Ann Prickett, President and Co-founder of Experior Financial Group Inc. states “At Experior Financial Group Inc., we are proud to have established a workplace and team that embodies collaboration, innovation, and personal fulfillment. As we continue to grow, we are seeking to employ individuals who share our core values and who take pride in providing exceptional customer service to our agents and clients.”
Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice President of Great Place to Work® Canada, says that a great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy their colleagues. "Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction than their peers. What's more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience and efficiency," Fonseca said.
Experior Financial Group Inc., led by CEO Jamie Prickett and President Lee-Ann Prickett, brings over 30 years of combined experience in the financial services industry. Leveraging the best practices from captive companies, broker networks, and network marketing organizations, they have created a truly unique Tri-Brid, Managing General Agency (MGA) that benefits both clients and financial agents. Since its establishment in 2014, Experior Financial Group Inc. has built a team of over 3000 well-trained, licensed associates across Canada and the USA, offering comprehensive insurance and investment solutions. With headquarters in Guelph, Ontario, Canada, and Cheektowaga, New York, USA, the experienced executive team possesses a wealth of knowledge and expertise spanning hundreds of years in the financial industry.
For individuals seeking a rewarding and fulfilling career in a truly great workplace, Experior invites you to explore the current job openings at the company’s Canadian head office. The company is constantly seeking talented individuals who are passionate about the financial services industry and share its core values of serving, leading, giving, teaching, encouraging and showing kindness. Join Experior’s dynamic team and experience the unparalleled opportunities for growth, development, and success that Experior Financial Group Inc. has to offer. Visit the careers page today to explore opportunities at the head office. Discover how to become part of the company’s exceptional work culture and make a meaningful impact in the lives of Experior’s agents and clients.
