A Path to Excellence by Tony J. Selimi Wins the AMERICAN BOOK FEST™ 2023 International Book Finalist Awards
This is a nonfiction must-read book full of sustainable solutions to life's greatest adversities and practices for achieving aspirations, goals, and excellence.
This inspiring, enjoyable, fast-moving book shows you how to unlock your full power for unlimited success.”LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A Path to Excellence, Winner of the AMERICAN BOOK FEST™ 2023 International Book Finalist Awards, is a nonfiction must-read book full of sustainable solutions to life's greatest adversities, challenges, and practices for achieving aspirations, goals, and excellence.
— Brian Tracy, Author, Chairman, and CEO of Brian Tracy International
This prestigious book award is bestowed on extraordinary books that deliver original content, ideas, and tools for personal and professional excellence. With unique writing styles, vivid worlds, complex philosophies, inspiring character stories, and original ideas, Selimi’s book A Path to Excellence deserves extraordinary praise for book publishing excellence and creativity in design, content, and production for authors and publishers.
Mainstream & Independent Titles Score Top Honors in the 14th Annual International Book Awards™ Penguin Random House, Wiley, Hachette Books, McGraw-Hill, Routledge, Rowman & Littlefield, Tor Books, HCI Press, Hay House, Greenleaf Book Group, Llewellyn Worldwide, Girl Friday Books, She Writes Press, Ideapress Publishing, Muse Literary and hundreds of national and international Independent Houses contribute to this year’s Outstanding Competition!
American Book Fest announced the winners and finalists of THE 2023 INTERNATIONAL BOOK AWARDS (IBA), one of the world’s largest international book award programs for mainstream, indie, and self-published titles. Over 500 winners and finalists were announced in over 100 categories. Awards were presented for titles published in 2021, 2022, and 2023. It covers books from all sections of the publishing industry—mainstream, independent, & self-published. Full Results are published at https://internationalbookawards.com/2023awardannouncement.html.
AMERICAN BOOK FEST™ 2023 is proud to acknowledge the hard work, dedication, and imagination of Tony Jeton Selimi, a talented author, speaker, business consultant, and transformational life coach specializing in human behavior on a mission to educate, inspire and transform the lives of one billion people.
A COURAGEOUS STORY of a migrant teenage victim of the civil war who survived and thrived against all odds and now shares this practical guide to building upon your strengths, growing beyond your limitations, and achieving the highest confidence levels, excellence, growth, resilience, success, and fulfillment. The book provides clear and useful strategies and frameworks for immediate and practical application, with rapid outcomes in any reader's life. This award-winning, bestselling book is a must-read for anyone seeking to maximize their potential and achieve excellence in their personal and professional lives. It offers readers a comprehensive roadmap for overcoming life challenges and roadblocks and pursuing personal, professional, business, and leadership excellence through practical strategies backed by science-based research studies.
Author Tony Jeton Selimi provides readers with an informative, enlightening, thought-provoking, and uplifting read that aims to help readers achieve the highest levels of personal and professional excellence. Although the book may appeal to those working in various professional fields and businesses, it is, in fact, geared toward anyone willing to embark on the path to greater levels of achievement, growth, and self-mastery.
Selimi's journey of resilience and determination is a testament to his principles' effectiveness. From a difficult childhood to homelessness and financial destitution due to the civil war in former Yugoslavia, Selimi became an internationally recognized author, speaker, coach, and filmmaker. Selimi weaves together lessons from real-life experiences with scientifically proven self-awareness, self-growth, and self-mastery principles. Through this amalgamation of experiences and research, Selimi provides sustainable solutions to life's greatest challenges, empowering readers to work towards their aspirations, goals, and dreams with confidence, empowerment, and a sense of accomplishment. To assist readers in achieving excellence in an achievable, bearable, and meaningful way, Selimi presents a simple eight-step process along with scientifically proven principles. The organization of the book provides a simple and clear framework for the theory. Moreover, the narrative is concise, confident, and relatable, making the book an easy and enjoyable read that applies to everyday life.
“A Path to Excellence” By Tony Jeton Selimi
Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229538
Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229552
E-Book | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229545
Categories: Self-Improvement, Self-Help-Motivational, Leadership, Business Life, Psychology, Self-Help and Counselling, Mind, Body Spirit, HR Training, Organizational Theory & Behavior Management, Personal Money Management
Available at Amazon, Balboa Press, Barnes & Noble, Foyles, Waterstones, and major book retailers in print, audiobook, and Kindle.
Balboa Press Link: https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/702597-a-path-to-excellence
Amazon USA Link: https://www.amazon.com/Path-Excellence-Blueprint-Achieving-Potential/dp/B0B8317KN8
Amazon Uk Link: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Path-Excellence-Blueprint-Achieving-Potential-ebook/dp/B0BG4LYXZB/
Author Signed Book Link: https://tonyselimi.com/books/a-path-to-excellence/
Book Website: https://apathtoexcellence.com
Book Video: https://youtu.be/E7AnnLi23fc
To learn more about Tony Jeton Selimi, check out the author's official website: https://tonyselimi.com, where you can connect with the author directly or through their social media pages. Author Video: https://youtu.be/qVXJVIHB7-U
A Path to Excellence Book by Tony Jeton Selim Official Book Trailer