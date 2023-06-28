Double Triumph: Celebal Technologies Wins Databricks APJ Partner of the Year and Migrations Partner of the Year Awards
Celebal Technologies has emerged victorious with two Databricks awards: APJ Partner of the Year Award and the Migrations Partner of the Year - APJ Award.
We are truly honored with our double victories at the Databricks Partner Awards. These awards validate our commitment to empowering organizations with advanced data and analytics solutions.”TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebal Technologies, a distinguished leader in enterprise solutions, has once again triumphed at the prestigious 2023 Databricks Partner Awards, securing two highly coveted accolades: the Databricks APJ Partner of the Year Award for the second consecutive year and the Databricks Migrations Partner of the Year - APJ Award.
— Anupam Gupta, Co-founder, Head of Corporate Strategy, Celebal Technologies
The Databricks Partner Awards commend outstanding performances and significant achievements among Databricks' partners, recognizing exemplary work in the field of Data and AI. For the third year in a row, Databricks has honored Celebal Technologies as a leading and valued collaborator in the Data and AI space, further solidifying its reputation for excellence.
Celebal Technologies' remarkable success is a testament to its profound expertise in industry-specific solutions built on the transformative Lakehouse architecture. With offerings such as pre-built migration accelerators, tailored content for AI/MLOps, integration of Generative AI solutions, and a deep understanding of Lakehouse architecture integration on SAP data, Celebal Technologies has established itself at the forefront of empowering organizations to unleash the full potential of their cloud investments.
Through its advanced solutions, Celebal Technologies has enabled businesses across diverse industries to drive innovation and achieve remarkable outcomes. From Predictive Maintenance and Anomaly Detection to Inventory Forecasting and Optimization, Customer 360 and Personalization, IoT Data Processing and Analytics, Customer Churn Prediction and Retention, Revenue Management and Dynamic Pricing, and more, Celebal Technologies has spearheaded the adoption of the Lakehouse architecture, revolutionizing data and AI-driven applications.
Expressing jubilation over the consecutive wins, Anirudh Kala, CEO of Celebal Technologies, stated, "Winning the Databricks APJ Partner of the Year Award for the second consecutive year, alongside the Databricks Migrations Partner of the Year - APJ Award, exemplifies our unwavering commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the Data and AI space. We have been at the forefront of leveraging advanced technologies like Generative AI to catalyze remarkable digital transformations and unlock advanced analytics for organizations across industries. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our exceptional team and visionary clients for their trust and collaboration. Together, we are shaping the future of Data and AI."
Anupam Gupta, Co-founder and Head of Corporate Strategy at Celebal Technologies, added, "We are truly honored by our double victories at the Databricks Partner Awards. As industry pioneers in SAP data integration, our relentless pursuit of innovation has positioned us to lead the adoption of the Lakehouse architecture, propelling transformative change. These awards validate our commitment to empowering organizations with advanced data and analytics solutions. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to our exceptional team and visionary clients for their invaluable support in this remarkable journey."
As an Elite Databricks partner, Celebal Technologies continues to spearhead the empowerment of enterprises with advanced analytics solutions and provide unwavering support for their data-driven transformation initiatives. The company expresses sincere gratitude to its exceptional team and visionary clients for their invaluable support throughout this journey. With their continued dedication, Celebal Technologies aims to shape the future of Data and AI, enabling organizations to thrive in the digital era.
