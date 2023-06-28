Gausium Scrubber 50 Pro Nominated as Finalist for the 2023 CMS Berlin Purus Innovation Award

BERLIN, GERMANY, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gausium, a leading provider of cutting-edge autonomous cleaning solutions, is thrilled to announce that its revolutionary floor scrubbing robot, Scrubber 50 Pro, has been nominated as a finalist for the prestigious 2023 CMS Berlin Purus Innovation Award in the Large Machine category.

The Purus Innovation Award (PIA) is one of the sector's most coveted awards and reflects the great innovative strength of CMS Berlin. The award for innovative performance in the cleaning industry honors products, tools and systems that impress with their high application quality and outstanding overall design. Gausium's Scrubber 50 Pro has earned its place as a finalist for its remarkable advancements in large-scale innovative cleaning technology.

The Gausium Scrubber 50 Pro is a state-of-the-art automated cleaning machine designed to deliver exceptional performance and efficiency in commercial and institutional environments. It has already established itself as a multi-award-winning cleaning solution, receiving prestigious industry accolades over the past year. It is the recipient of the highly esteemed InterClean Amsterdam Innovation Award 2022, recognizing its groundbreaking advancements in cleaning technology. Additionally, Scrubber 50 Pro has been honored with the European Cleaning & Hygiene Award and the INCLEAN Excellence Award, further cementing its position as a leading innovation in the industry.

Equipped with advanced sensors and AI deep learning capabilities, Scrubber 50 Pro optimizes cleaning processes by adapting to the environment and adjusting its settings accordingly. Its intuitive interface and user-friendly controls ensure that operators can effortlessly navigate the machine and achieve exceptional cleaning results. The cleaning robot offers significant advantages over traditional cleaning equipment, such as increased efficiency, reduced resource consumption, and improved sustainability. By harnessing the power of advanced autonomous cleaning technology, Gausium is empowering businesses to enhance their cleaning operations and achieve higher standards of cleanliness and hygiene.

The award finalists were determined by a top-class expert jury after thoroughly examining and reviewing the submitted competition entries according to strict criteria. The winners of the 2023 CMS Berlin Purus Innovation Award will be announced during the award ceremony, which will take place in the Marshall House on the Berlin Exhibition Grounds at the first day of the International Cleaning Trade Fair CMS Berlin 2023.

Gausium remains committed to continuous innovation and delivering smart cleaning solutions that redefine industry standards. The nomination of the Gausium Scrubber 50 Pro as a finalist for the CMS Berlin Purus Innovation Award is a testament to Gausium's pursuit of excellence.
For more information about Gausium and its products, please visit www.gausium.com.

About Gausium:

Gausium is a leading company of AI-powered autonomous cleaning and service robots with more than 4,000 successful deployments in 50 countries and regions. Currently, Gausium’s products and services include commercial floor cleaning robots, indoor delivery robots and supplementary accessories like docking stations, cloud platform and application software.

Wilson Dong
Gausium
email us here

You just read:

Gausium Scrubber 50 Pro Nominated as Finalist for the 2023 CMS Berlin Purus Innovation Award

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Wilson Dong
Gausium
Company/Organization
Gausium
No. 666 Shengxia Rd., Pudong District
Shanghai, 201210
China
+86 189 2677 9426
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Gausium is a leading smart solutions provider of AI-integrated autonomous service robots. Currently, Gausium’s products and services include commercial floor cleaning robots, indoor delivery robots and supplementary accessories like docking stations, cloud platform and application software. Founded in 2013, Gausium built its class-leading autonomous navigation based on advanced SLAM technology and integrated it into cleaning machines in 2017. It has since committed to providing total solutions of autonomous floor cleaning for extensive applications across industries and scenarios, and managed to set the industry benchmark with currently the world’s most comprehensive commercial cleaning bot portfolio consisting of Vacuum 40, Scrubber 50, Scrubber 75 and Sweeper 111. In 2021 and 2022, Gausium launched its first autonomous delivery robot “X1” and the groundbreaking new cleaning product line “Phantas”, marking the strategic expansion of its service robot ecosystem. By 2021, Gausium’s cleaning robots have been deployed in over 40 countries across 6 continents, recognized by thousands of satisfied customers with millions of autonomous operational hours accrued and billions of square meters covered. With a vision to lead the smart digital transformation of the service sectors, Gausium will continue to bring more disruptive innovations to the world and empower more people to work smarter and lead happier lives with the products and services we provide.

https://gausium.com/

More From This Author
Gausium Scrubber 50 Pro Nominated as Finalist for the 2023 CMS Berlin Purus Innovation Award
Gausium Welcomes the Visit of the Representatives of the German Brand and Design Council
Gausium Wins MECHF Award 2023 for Innovative Product
View All Stories From This Author