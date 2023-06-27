Daily Session Report for Monday, June 26, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, June 27 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 26, 2023

Convened at 12 P.M

Adjourned at 8:30 P.M

Opening Prayer by Representative Cutler.

Communications Received

The Speaker submits the following report for the record which the clerk will read:

· The release of Training Mandates on Pennsylvania Public School Entities: Report of the Advisory Committee, in response to HR 163 of 2021.

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 159 Labor and Industry HR 161 State Government HR 162 State Government HB 1000 Professional Licensure HB 1497 Transportation HB 1498 State Government HB 1499 Transportation HB 1501 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities HB 1502 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness HB 1503 Judiciary HB 1504 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness HB 1505 State Government HB 1506 Education HB 1507 Education HB 1508 Game And Fisheries HB 1509 Judiciary HB 1510 Insurance HB 1511 Commerce HB 1512 Insurance HB 1513 Education HB 1514 State Government HB 1515 Human Services HB 1516 Transportation HB 1517 Transportation HB 1518 State Government HB 1519 Education HB 1520 Commerce HB 1521 Judiciary SB 37 Transportation SB 694 Agriculture and Rural Affairs SB 753 Local Government

Bills Recommitted

HB 668 To Appropriations

HB 817 To Appropriations

HB 818 To Appropriations

HB 1316 To Appropriations

HB 1333 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 78 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 897 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1020 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1050 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1108 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1280 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1284 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1408 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 859 From Housing and Community Development as Amended

HB 1062 From Housing and Community Development as Amended

HB 817 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 818 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1316 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1333 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

SB 95 From Transportation as Committed

SB 96 From Transportation as Amended

SB 621 From Transportation as Amended

HB 1323 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 1450 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

SB 141 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HR 147 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

Bill Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

SB 746

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 66 A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study and issue a report on the impact of housing on health in this Commonwealth. 110-93 HR 139 A Resolution designating the month of June 2023 as "Homeownership Month" in Pennsylvania. 166-37 HR 154 A Concurrent Resolution extending in whole the disaster emergency declared on June 12, 2023, in response to the collapse of the northbound bridge and severe compromise of the southbound bridge on Interstate 95 in the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia County. PN 1604 A01303 (ROAE) 101-102 (Failed) 165-38

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until , June 27, 2023 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.