Daily Session Report for Monday, June 26, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, June 27 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 26, 2023

Convened at 12 P.M

Adjourned at 8:30 P.M

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Cutler.

 

Communications Received

 

The Speaker submits the following report for the record which the clerk will read:

·         The release of Training Mandates on Pennsylvania Public School Entities: Report of the Advisory Committee, in response to HR 163 of 2021.

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

 

Bills Referred    

 

HR 159

Labor and Industry

HR 161

State Government

HR 162

State Government

 

 

HB 1000

Professional Licensure

HB 1497

Transportation

HB 1498

State Government

HB 1499

Transportation

HB 1501

Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 1502

Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 1503

Judiciary

HB 1504

Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 1505

State Government

HB 1506

Education

HB 1507

Education

HB 1508

Game And Fisheries

HB 1509

Judiciary

HB 1510

Insurance

HB 1511

Commerce

HB 1512

Insurance

HB 1513

Education

HB 1514

State Government

HB 1515

Human Services

HB 1516

Transportation

HB 1517

Transportation

HB 1518

State Government

HB 1519

Education

HB 1520

Commerce

HB 1521

Judiciary

 

 

SB 37

Transportation

SB 694

Agriculture and Rural Affairs

SB 753

Local Government

 

Bills Recommitted  

 

HB 668         To Appropriations

HB 817         To Appropriations

HB 818        To Appropriations

HB 1316      To Appropriations

HB 1333      To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred 

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee 

 

HB 78           From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 897        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1020      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1050      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1108      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1280      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1284      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1408      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 859        From Housing and Community Development as Amended

HB 1062      From Housing and Community Development as Amended

HB 817        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 818        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1316      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1333      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

SB 95           From Transportation as Committed  

SB 96           From Transportation as Amended

SB 621         From Transportation as Amended

HB 1323      From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 1450      From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

SB 141         From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HR 147        From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

 

Bill Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

SB 746

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 66

A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study and issue a report on the impact of housing on health in this Commonwealth.

110-93 

HR 139

A Resolution designating the month of June 2023 as "Homeownership Month" in Pennsylvania.

166-37 

HR 154

A Concurrent Resolution extending in whole the disaster emergency declared on June 12, 2023, in response to the collapse of the northbound bridge and severe compromise of the southbound bridge on Interstate 95 in the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia County.

 

 

PN 1604 A01303 (ROAE)

101-102   (Failed)

 

 

 

 

165-38

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until , June 27, 2023  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Daily Session Report for Monday, June 26, 2023

