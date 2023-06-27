Daily Session Report for Monday, June 26, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, June 27 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 26, 2023
Convened at 12 P.M
Adjourned at 8:30 P.M
Opening Prayer by Representative Cutler.
Communications Received
The Speaker submits the following report for the record which the clerk will read:
· The release of Training Mandates on Pennsylvania Public School Entities: Report of the Advisory Committee, in response to HR 163 of 2021.
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
|
HR 159
|
Labor and Industry
|
HR 161
|
State Government
|
HR 162
|
State Government
|
|
|
HB 1000
|
Professional Licensure
|
HB 1497
|
Transportation
|
HB 1498
|
State Government
|
HB 1499
|
Transportation
|
HB 1501
|
Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
|
HB 1502
|
Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
|
HB 1503
|
Judiciary
|
HB 1504
|
Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
|
HB 1505
|
State Government
|
HB 1506
|
Education
|
HB 1507
|
Education
|
HB 1508
|
Game And Fisheries
|
HB 1509
|
Judiciary
|
HB 1510
|
Insurance
|
HB 1511
|
Commerce
|
HB 1512
|
Insurance
|
HB 1513
|
Education
|
HB 1514
|
State Government
|
HB 1515
|
Human Services
|
HB 1516
|
Transportation
|
HB 1517
|
Transportation
|
HB 1518
|
State Government
|
HB 1519
|
Education
|
HB 1520
|
Commerce
|
HB 1521
|
Judiciary
|
|
|
SB 37
|
Transportation
|
SB 694
|
Agriculture and Rural Affairs
|
SB 753
|
Local Government
Bills Recommitted
HB 668 To Appropriations
HB 817 To Appropriations
HB 818 To Appropriations
HB 1316 To Appropriations
HB 1333 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 78 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 897 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1020 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1050 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1108 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1280 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1284 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1408 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 859 From Housing and Community Development as Amended
HB 1062 From Housing and Community Development as Amended
HB 817 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 818 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1316 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1333 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
SB 95 From Transportation as Committed
SB 96 From Transportation as Amended
SB 621 From Transportation as Amended
HB 1323 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HB 1450 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
SB 141 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HR 147 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
Bill Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
SB 746
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study and issue a report on the impact of housing on health in this Commonwealth.
|
110-93
|
A Resolution designating the month of June 2023 as "Homeownership Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
166-37
|
A Concurrent Resolution extending in whole the disaster emergency declared on June 12, 2023, in response to the collapse of the northbound bridge and severe compromise of the southbound bridge on Interstate 95 in the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia County.
|
|
|
101-102 (Failed)
|
|
|
|
|
165-38
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until , June 27, 2023 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.