Goodguys Takes Over Columbus for the Big One – the 25th Summit Racing Nationals presented by PPG

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, June 27, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Big One is coming to Columbus on July 7 – 9 as over 6,000 vintage cars and trucks converge on the sprawling Ohio Expo Center for the Goodguys 25th Summit Racing Nationals presented by PPG!This year marks the 40th anniversary season for the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association and they are pulling out all the stops in Columbus! On Saturday afternoon they’ll announce the winners of the PPG Street Machine of the Year and the Classic Instruments Street Rod of the Year Top 12 titles! The excitement continues with the Best New Products winners being announced followed by the unveiling of Goodguys the 2023/2024 giveaway car – a ’32 Coupe built by Streamline Custom Designs.Both, Roadster Shop and Big Oak Garage will be on hand to select their Top Ten Builder’s Choice and Goodguys will be naming finalists for their Top 12 of the Year awards. There will also be plenty of racing action all weekend during the Classic Performance Parts AutoCross Racing Series with drivers vying for a chance to win the Forgeline Buckeye Shootout title on Saturday evening.Kids will be excited to hurry over to the free Model Car Take-and-Make then check out the model car and pedal car display before spending time in the Kids Zone with games and crafts. Speaking of crafts, there will be 100s of local arts and crafts in the Goodgals Gallery, then circle through a giant swap meet of vintage auto parts or Cars 4-Sale Corral for a new cruiser or project. Vendors and Manufactures pack the grounds and also will have their best new parts on display to compete for the Best New Product title!Spectators also get to experience a taste and sound of vintage racing engines during the Nitro Thunderfest plus the excitement of a tire roasting Burnout Contest! Friday and Saturday are open to ’98 and older classic cars and trucks with Meguiar’s All American Sunday welcoming all years of American made or powered vehicles.Capping off the weekend on Sunday following the 2:22pm Awards Ceremony, Goodguys will be giving away the 2022/2023 Grand Prize Giveaway vehicle – a 1988 Chevy Silverado “OBS” truck built by the Roadster Shop that has been touring the country for the past 12 months. Seventeen lucky finalists will converge in Columbus to see who holds the only key that starts the engine!This is an event you do not want to miss! For more event information, to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: http://www.good-guys.com/ggn WHAT: Goodguys 25th Summit Racing Nationals presented by PPGWHERE: Ohio Expo Center, 717 East 17th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43211WHEN: July 7 – 9, Friday & Saturday 8am - 5pm, Sunday 8am – 3pmTICKET INFO: Go to www.good-guys.com/ggn , Purchase at the gate or onlineMEDIA INFO: Media Requests and Assets

Get tickets for the Goodguys 25th Summit Racing Nationals presented by PPG