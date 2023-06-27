Today, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) recognizes National HIV Testing Day. It is an opportunity to highlight the importance of HIV testing and to encourage people to get tested so they know their status and can get connected to HIV care. This year’s theme is “Take the Test & Take the Next Step: Check your status and know. Take steps to be good to go.”

There are different types of HIV testing, including self-testing, that will give you the information to keep you healthy, regardless of the test result. You can find more information about HIV testing and learn which option is best for you HERE.

Depending on the results of your test, there are several different steps you may need to take to stay healthy. People who receive a negative test result can use prevention tools, including pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). Those who receive a positive test result can get connected to HIV care and medication through the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program (RWHAP) so they can start HIV medication, reach viral suppression, and continue to live a long, healthy life. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone between the ages 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care. People who have ongoing risk factors for getting HIV should be tested more often.

Through the RWHAP and Health Center Program, HRSA continues to have a leading role in helping to diagnose, treat, prevent, and respond as part of the Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S.(EHE) initiative. HRSA’s RWHAP and Health Center Program work together to help people across the country get tested for HIV and get HIV care and treatment.

Health centers serve as a key point of entry for HIV prevention services and the diagnosis of people with HIV. In 2021, health centers:

provided nearly 3.3 million HIV tests to more than 2.7 million patients

provided pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) management services to over 79,000 patients

linked 83% of newly diagnosed patients to care within 30 days

treated over 200,000 patients diagnosed with HIV

The RWHAP links people with HIV, including those who are either newly diagnosed or diagnosed but not currently in care, to care, treatment, and essential support services, such as housing assistance, transportation, and meal delivery. More than half of people with diagnosed HIV in the U.S. receive services through the RWHAP each year. In 2021, the RWHAP provided services to more than 576,000 people.

This National HIV Testing Day, join us in raising awareness about HIV testing and help ensure people view HIV testing as part of a regular routine to stay healthy.

