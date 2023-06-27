Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,563 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,546 in the last 365 days.

Scott Rivers, President of Cerca Talent, Authored “Here’s How to Keep Your Top Performers” Featured in BioSpace

PLANO, TX, USA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott Rivers, President of Cerca Talent – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Authored “Opinion: Manage a Team? Here’s How to Keep Your Top Performers” Featured in BioSpace

Scott Rivers is President and Managing Partner of Cerca Talent, an executive search firm located in Oradell, NJ. Cerca Talent is a full-service Talent Firm with strategic focus in the areas of Life Sciences, Diagnostics and Biotechnology. In these areas, they set their business apart by knowing the top candidates in the market and by only working with the best companies. The following is an article published in BioSpace:
Offering competitive pay, opportunities for advancement, and treating people with respect are not the secret to keeping talented employees; they’re table stakes. Employers should consider these the bare minimum, non-negotiables, a foundation upon which to build.

How to Keep Top Talent

As president and managing partner of the executive search and talent branding firm Cerca Talent, I have seen for myself how a robust employee retention strategy is about more than good pay and a career progression plan for employees. Once you have the basics covered, try incorporating some of these often-overlooked strategies to elevate your employer brand, attract top performers and retain your talent.

Start with Great People

You have to have great people to keep them. The most effective retention strategy begins with proactive, ongoing and intentional recruitment. Managers of the highest-performing teams know it’s essential to keep an eye on the talent market, even when they aren’t actively hiring.

Read full article here: https://www.biospace.com/article/manage-a-team-here-s-how-to-keep-the-good-ones/?s=64

Darren McDougal
Sanford Rose Associates International
+1 2145568010
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Scott Rivers, President of Cerca Talent, Authored “Here’s How to Keep Your Top Performers” Featured in BioSpace

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more