Apex Recognized for Outstanding Safety Performance by Colonial Pipeline Company
Apex is a proud Circle of Excellence Honoree for environmental consulting support provided to Colonial Pipeline Company in 2022ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Apex Companies is thrilled to share that we have been named a Circle of Excellence Award Honoree by Colonial Pipeline Company (CPC) for our outstanding safety record for the work performed during the 2022 calendar year. Apex is the only environmental consultant in the Southeast region who received this recognition in 2023. In May, our team was recognized at CPC’s District Contractor Symposium in Greenville, SC. This recognition was limited to CPC contractors who achieved the following safety results in 2022:
Zero OSHA Recordables (while working on Colonial sites/projects)
Zero Fatalities (across Apex)
Zero OSHA citations (Apex)
Zero Line/Equipment Strikes (Colonial)
Zero Product/Non-Product Spills (Colonial)
Contractor Performance Evaluation score of 87.5 percent or higher (Colonial)
TRIR less than or equal to Industry Average (Apex)
RAVS Written Program Score of 100 percent (Colonial)
“We strive to come to work each day with a safety focus, and we empower our teams to put safety first. As one of our five core values, safety is part paramount to how we operate,” said Diane Anderson, Apex Southeast Regional Manager. “We could not be more pleased with the performance of our team, and their dedication to working and living safely. A special thanks to CPC for this award and acknowledgment of the Apex team.”
CPC operates based on the belief that “Zero is Possible” when it comes to workplace incidents. The organization was also recently recognized for its own outstanding safety performance, announcing its recognition by International Liquid Terminals Association (ILTA) on May 30, 2023. CPC received the ILTA’s 2023 Platinum Safety Award for its dedication to safety culture, including management commitment, employee participation, safety training, hazard identification and control, and safety program innovation.
About Apex: Established in 1988, Apex is a multidisciplinary consulting and engineering firm with a robust portfolio of capabilities in water, environmental, infrastructure, health and safety, compliance and assurance, construction management, and transportation. The Company is highly regarded for its technical expertise, rapid response, operational integrity, and exceptional client satisfaction. Apex operates in all 50 states and maintains a highly capable and diverse team of scientists, geologists, engineers, consultants, technicians, and information management specialists.
About Colonial Pipeline: Colonial Pipeline Company, founded in 1962, connects refineries—primarily located in the Gulf Coast—with customers and markets throughout the Southern and Eastern United States. The company delivers refined petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, home heating oil, and fuel for the US Military. Colonial is committed to safety and environmental stewardship across its operations. More information about Colonial is available at www.colpipe.com.
