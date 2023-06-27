26th Annual Mid-C Seminar to Explore Key Policy Initiatives and Shape the Future of the Grid
Industry Experts and Thought Leaders Unite at the 26th Mid-C Seminar to Discuss State and Federal Regulations Influencing Clean Energy DevelopmentRICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce the finalization of the highly anticipated 26th Annual Mid-C Seminar event's keynote speaker and agenda. Taking place from July 18-19, 2023 at the prestigious Wenatchee Convention Center, this year's seminar themed "Navigating the Change - What Next?" promises to deliver valuable insights into the evolving energy landscape.
We are honored to present Randall Rischard, President of Greenmetrix.io, as an esteemed Keynote Speaker. With his extensive experience and deep understanding of the industry, Rischard will provide an insightful overview of state and federal regulations and legislation that have the potential to accelerate or impede clean energy development. His expertise will shed light on the key policy initiatives that will shape the future of the grid.
The Mid-C Seminar has been at the forefront of promoting knowledge sharing and fostering collaboration within the energy industry for over a quarter-century. Co-founded by Doug Frazier, of Horsepower Consulting and Bill Dearing, of Dearing Consulting, the seminar has continuously evolved to address trading, operational, and reliability issues throughout the Western Electricity Coordinating Council (WECC) region, as well as provide updates on emerging technologies and trends.
Doug Frazier expressed his excitement about this year's event, "The 26th Mid-C Seminar marks another milestone in our commitment to driving positive change in the energy industry. We are thrilled to bring together professionals from diverse backgrounds to discuss the challenges and opportunities ahead."
Bill Dearing added, "Over the years, the Mid-C Seminar has grown into a vital platform for networking and staying abreast of regional issues. We are proud to have fostered a community that facilitates meaningful dialogue and fosters innovation." The organizers extend their gratitude to the sponsors who have made the 26th Annual Mid-C Seminar possible, including Powerex, Shell Energy, Constellation Energy, Energy Keepers, NextEra Energy, Innergex Renewable Energy, BrightNight Power, Heartland Generation, Brookfield Renewables US and ZE PowerGroup for their invaluable support.
The seminar will commence with a pre-conference optional golf and wine-tasting activities on Tuesday, July 18, followed with a reception dinner at the Pybus Market downtown starting at 5 pm.
The main conference will take place on Wednesday, July 19, from 9 am to 5 pm, featuring a diverse range of engaging sessions, panel discussions, and networking opportunities.
Join industry leaders, traders, marketers, and utility planners from public and private power and trading firms at the 26th Mid-C Seminar. Gain valuable insights, build connections, and be part of shaping the future of the energy sector.
For registration and additional information, please visit www.midcseminar.com or Contact Doug Frazier at (541) 419-6600 or email at media@midcseminar.com.
About Mid-C Seminar:
The Mid-C Seminar celebrates its 26th year as a premier event in the energy industry. What began as an educational seminar focused on trading at the Mid-Columbia hub has evolved into a comprehensive platform covering trading, operational and reliability issues across the WECC region and highlighting advancements in technology. Attendees include traders, marketers, and utility planners from both public and private power and trading firms. The seminar offers a unique opportunity to network, gain industry updates, and explore important regional issues. While primarily attracting attendees from the western regions of Canada and the US, the event has also seen participation from traders in Houston, bankers from New York, and professionals from across the energy sector.
For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:
Contact: Michelle Mollineaux, Director, Marketing and Channel Partnerships
Phone: +1 778.296.4189 | Office: 604-244-1469 | Email: michelle.mollineaux@ze.com
Michelle Mollineaux
ZE PowerGroup Inc.
+1 778-296-4189
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter