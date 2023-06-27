Groundbreaking Self-Driving Buses Transport Pilgrims in the 2023 Hajj Season
EINPresswire.com/ -- The government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz - may Allah protect him - attaches utmost importance to serving the pilgrims. Every year, the government focuses on developing and updating its preparations to welcome the pilgrims. This is accomplished by harnessing all modern technologies, human resources, technical expertise, and financial capabilities.
Moreover, the Saudi government has embraced innovative, cutting-edge technology to enhance transportation methods for serving pilgrims. This allows the pilgrims to easily perform their rituals despite varying abilities, ages, gender, and nationalities. It facilitates the pilgrimage for the elderly, people with disabilities, and women, ensuring their comfort and safety throughout the entire journey.
As a result, the pilgrims during this Hajj season 2023 will experience the unique phenomenon of self-driving shuttle buses. This launch is a testament to the commitment of the Hajj transportation and logistics system to provide innovative and modern technologies for serving the pilgrims. Additionally, this initiative promotes environmentally friendly transportation options while ensuring the pilgrims' convenience and ease of travel.
The self-driving buses utilize artificial intelligence along with an array of cameras and surrounding sensors to navigate along a designated route without human intervention. They collect and analyze data during the journey and make the required decisions that enhance the passengers' commute while adhering to the highest standards of road safety. Each bus accommodates nine seats and operates for six hours per charge, reaching a maximum speed of 30 kilometers per hour.
The introduction of self-driving buses falls within the function of the Hajj transportation and logistics system in providing diverse and novel transportation options. It embraces revolutionary smart mobility technology and contributes to delivering a genuinely distinctive transportation experience for the pilgrims. The aim is to ensure their comfort and security, enabling them to perform their rituals efficiently and in tranquility.
Abdul Angari
Moreover, the Saudi government has embraced innovative, cutting-edge technology to enhance transportation methods for serving pilgrims. This allows the pilgrims to easily perform their rituals despite varying abilities, ages, gender, and nationalities. It facilitates the pilgrimage for the elderly, people with disabilities, and women, ensuring their comfort and safety throughout the entire journey.
As a result, the pilgrims during this Hajj season 2023 will experience the unique phenomenon of self-driving shuttle buses. This launch is a testament to the commitment of the Hajj transportation and logistics system to provide innovative and modern technologies for serving the pilgrims. Additionally, this initiative promotes environmentally friendly transportation options while ensuring the pilgrims' convenience and ease of travel.
The self-driving buses utilize artificial intelligence along with an array of cameras and surrounding sensors to navigate along a designated route without human intervention. They collect and analyze data during the journey and make the required decisions that enhance the passengers' commute while adhering to the highest standards of road safety. Each bus accommodates nine seats and operates for six hours per charge, reaching a maximum speed of 30 kilometers per hour.
The introduction of self-driving buses falls within the function of the Hajj transportation and logistics system in providing diverse and novel transportation options. It embraces revolutionary smart mobility technology and contributes to delivering a genuinely distinctive transportation experience for the pilgrims. The aim is to ensure their comfort and security, enabling them to perform their rituals efficiently and in tranquility.
Abdul Angari
Ministry of Transportation and Logistic Services
+966 50 415 1008
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter