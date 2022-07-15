MOHU Announces the Reopening of Umrah Visas for 1444H
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has begun accepting applications for 1444H Umrah visas for international pilgrims worldwide to perform Umrah and visit the Prophet’s Mosque, starting Thursday, July 14th, 2022 (15th Dhul Hijjah 1443H).
As the Ministry clarified in a press release, Umrah for domestic and international pilgrims will begin starting the 1st of Muharram 1444H, corresponding with July 30th, 2022. To view the requirements for obtaining an Umrah visa, please visit: https://haj.gov.sa/en/InternalPages/Umrah.
Domestic pilgrims may obtain an umrah permit through the Eatmarna app, which offers several integrated services. In addition, they must obtain health clearance from authorized agencies to ensure the health and safety of the Umrah pilgrims and visitors. These simple procedures will ensure that pilgrims can perform Umrah in safety and ease.
MOHU also included the process for certifying international travel agencies to provide services to Umrah pilgrims and visitors to the Prophet’s mosque. Licensing requests can be submitted through the MOHU web portal: https://umralicense.haj.gov.sa/UmrahLicensing/index.xhtml?dswid=-6440
They must fulfill the conditions mentioned on the portal and submit all required documentation. These include a business registration certificate, membership in the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and several personal documents.
The Ministry continues to work with health authorities to specify health measures that protect against Covid-19. These include obtaining vaccinations approved by the Kingdom, submitting a certificate of immunization attested by the officials of the pilgrim’s country, and submitting an affidavit acknowledging the accuracy of the information.
Turki Alkhalaf
As the Ministry clarified in a press release, Umrah for domestic and international pilgrims will begin starting the 1st of Muharram 1444H, corresponding with July 30th, 2022. To view the requirements for obtaining an Umrah visa, please visit: https://haj.gov.sa/en/InternalPages/Umrah.
Domestic pilgrims may obtain an umrah permit through the Eatmarna app, which offers several integrated services. In addition, they must obtain health clearance from authorized agencies to ensure the health and safety of the Umrah pilgrims and visitors. These simple procedures will ensure that pilgrims can perform Umrah in safety and ease.
MOHU also included the process for certifying international travel agencies to provide services to Umrah pilgrims and visitors to the Prophet’s mosque. Licensing requests can be submitted through the MOHU web portal: https://umralicense.haj.gov.sa/UmrahLicensing/index.xhtml?dswid=-6440
They must fulfill the conditions mentioned on the portal and submit all required documentation. These include a business registration certificate, membership in the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and several personal documents.
The Ministry continues to work with health authorities to specify health measures that protect against Covid-19. These include obtaining vaccinations approved by the Kingdom, submitting a certificate of immunization attested by the officials of the pilgrim’s country, and submitting an affidavit acknowledging the accuracy of the information.
Turki Alkhalaf
Ministry of Hajj and Umrah
+966 9200 02814
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter