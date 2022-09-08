For the First Time in MENA: Under the Minister of Finance, TAQEEM Hosts IVC 2022 in Riyadh
For the first time in the MENA region, TAQEEM hosts International Valuation Conference 2022 in Riyadh under His Excellency the Minister of FinanceRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saudi Authority for Accredited Valuers (TAQEEM) will be hosting the International Valuation Conference 2022 starting October 3rd until October 5th in the capital city of Riyadh, KSA. This conference is taking place under the sponsorship of His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan in collaboration with IVC to bring the conference to the Middle East and Arab region for the first time in its history.
The hosting of this major international event by the Saudi Authority for Accredited Valuers is a culmination of its efforts and development of profession valuation and regulation in Saudi Arabia in the sectors of real estate, financial enterprises, heavy machinery, and vehicle damage assessment.
The 12th International Valuation Conference aims to shed light on the valuation profession and the promising opportunities that exist and present the best national and international practices. The conference will also introduce new frontiers within the profession as well as the latest international rules and regulations. In addition, the conference will present beneficial international case studies in the domain through the participation of internationally renowned field experts and presenters, as well as the valuer's role in preserving rights and establishing a fair and impartial system of valuation.
The IVC takes place every two years and serves as a network between valuers, regulators, academics, and field practitioners to discuss important topics and the newest trends in the profession. It additionally serves as a platform for exchanging knowledge among international valuators, granting them a platform to share their thoughts and experiences. Finally, the conference will address difficult and relevant professional issues pertaining to the profession's future. The conference agenda includes dialogue panels for valuation specialists and heads of valuation organizations worldwide. More than 25 speakers from various countries will be in attendance.
Those who wish to attend the conference can register on the conference's official website: https://www.ivc-forum.org/.
Ahmed Hattan
Saudi Authority for Accredited Valuers
