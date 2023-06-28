RBmedia Brings Long-Awaited Sixth Red Rising Novel to Audio
Pierce Brown’s bestselling sci-fi saga continues on July 25 with LIGHT BRINGER
Had I the pick of any narrator in the solar system to tell this story, it would be Tim Gerard Reynolds. His voice contains multitudes, and he knows Darrow, perhaps even as well as I do.”LANDOVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RBmedia, the largest audiobook publisher in the world, today announced the upcoming release of LIGHT BRINGER, the sixth audiobook in the Red Rising series from #1 New York Times bestselling author Pierce Brown. RBmedia’s flagship audio brand, Recorded Books, is the publisher of all the Red Rising audiobooks, including LIGHT BRINGER.
— Pierce Brown
Red Rising is the story of Darrow, a rebel forged by tragedy and battling to lead his oppressed people to freedom. The newest Red Rising audiobook is the thrilling sequel to DARK AGE, which was published in 2019 and ended with a major cliffhanger.
LIGHT BRINGER follows Darrow’s long voyage home, an interplanetary adventure where old friends reunite, new alliances are forged, and rivals clash on the battlefield.
Pierce Brown said, “After plunging into the heart of war and darkness, Darrow must find his way back to his family, his friends, his planet, and himself. LIGHT BRINGER is an odyssey that takes Darrow from the threshold of the sun to the shadows of the Gas Giants on a journey of personal redemption. Had I the pick of any narrator in the solar system to tell this story, it would be Tim Gerard Reynolds. His voice contains multitudes, and he knows Darrow, perhaps even as well as I do.”
Troy Juliar, Chief Content Officer for RBmedia said, “Pierce Brown brings a ton of fun, energy, and adventure to the science fiction genre. His pacing, plotting, characters, and dialogue set him apart. Pairing Pierce’s prose with Tim Gerard Reynolds’ artful performances has made the Red Rising series one of the most compelling science fiction listens published over the past decade.”
The LIGHT BRINGER audiobook is available for pre-order now and will be published worldwide on July 25, 2023.
About the Author
Pierce Brown is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of RED RISING, GOLDEN SON, MORNING STAR, IRON GOLD, DARK AGE, and LIGHT BRINGER. His work has been published in 34 languages and 36 territories. He lives in Los Angeles, where he is at work on his next novel.
