Texas Named Best Business Climate In The Nation

TEXAS, June 26 - June 26, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Business Facilities magazine naming Texas as the state with the Best Business Climate in their 19th Annual Rankings Report.

"The Texas legend is fueled by leaders, innovators, and trailblazers inspired by the unique freedom and opportunity that only exists in our great state," said Governor Abbott. "With no state income tax, a reasonable regulatory environment, a growing, diverse, and highly skilled workforce, and economic development tools that help support investments, Texas continues to offer something for everyone to thrive. When businesses succeed, so do Texans—and our business climate ensures that Texas continues to offer world-class educational opportunities, good-paying careers to support families, and endless possibilities to prosper. I look forward to continue to work alongside businesses, economic development teams, and leaders across our state as we keep Texas the best place for business."

Focused on over 60 factors pertinent to site selection teams during a corporate relocation or expansion project, Business Facilities' Annual Rankings Report has been a valuable and timely resource for corporate site selectors and site selection consultants for nearly two decades.

Learn more about Business Facilities' 19th Annual Rankings Report.