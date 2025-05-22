Governor Abbott Thanks U.S. House For Passing $12 Billion Border Reimbursement

TEXAS, May 22 - May 22, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today thanked the United States House of Representatives for designating $12 billion in President Donald J. Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill to reimburse states for the money spent defending the country from former President Joe Biden's border crisis.



“Former President Biden’s reckless open border policies left Texas and the rest of America defenseless against an unprecedented surge of illegal immigration, requiring Texas to hold the line,” said Governor Abbott. “In March 2021, I launched Operation Lone Star to fill in the dangerous gaps created by the Biden Administration’s refusal to secure the border. Under Operation Lone Star, Texas allocated more than $11 billion of Texas taxpayer money for border security, and earlier this year I requested Congress reimburse Texas for these costs in full. I am grateful that the Texas Congressional Delegation pushed for its inclusion in the U.S. House's version of President Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill, but there is more work yet to be done to get this legislation to the finish line. I will continue working with the U.S. Senate, Texas Congressional Delegation, and President Trump to ensure Texas is fully reimbursed for doing the federal government’s job to secure the border.”



In January, Governor Abbott sent letters to U.S. Congressional Leadership and the entire Texas Congressional Delegation requesting the federal government reimburse Texas for the more than $11.1 billion in Texas taxpayer money spent to secure the border due to the Biden Administration’s refusal to do its job for the last four years.