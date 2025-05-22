Governor Abbott Announces Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund Grant To Tokyo Electron U.S. Holdings, Inc.

TEXAS, May 22 - May 22, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that a Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund (TSIF) grant of $3,080,000 has been extended to Tokyo Electron U.S. Holdings, Inc. (TEL U.S.) for their technical training and research and development (R&D) center in Austin. The facility is expected to create more than $30 million in capital investment.



“Texas is where the technologies of tomorrow are developed today,” said Governor Abbott. “Tokyo Electron’s more than $30 million investment builds on our state’s leadership in the semiconductor industry and will help bolster semiconductor-related job training to prepare thousands of Texans for better job and bigger paycheck opportunities. Thanks to the competitive business advantages found in Texas, we continue to attract job-creating investments by global industry leaders as we advance America’s resurgence in semiconductor research, development, and manufacturing.”



TEL U.S., a subsidiary of Tokyo Electron Limited, is a leading global company in the semiconductor production equipment industry. The TEL Technical Training and R&D Center will train an estimated 2,200 individuals per year and include cutting-edge training methods using virtual reality and augmented reality. The center will also be dedicated to research and development, working on next generation software and processes to support the semiconductor industry.



“TEL U.S. is honored to receive this funding from the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund to enhance our research and development efforts in the state we’ve called home for over 30 years,” said Tokyo Electron U.S. Executive VP, CFO & GM Rick Turner. “This grant is a testament to the State of Texas' commitment to leading the production of domestic semiconductor technology, and we look forward to the progress in our industry that funding like this will enable.”



“Investments in semiconductor innovation are investments in Texas’ future,” said Senator Judith Zaffirini. “This Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund grant to Tokyo Electron reflects a shared commitment to ensuring Texas remains at the forefront of technological growth. The new center will generate high-quality jobs and support continued economic progress in Senate District 21 and the Central Texas region. Count on me to continue supporting initiatives that strengthen our economy and expand opportunities for Texans.”



View more information about Tokyo Electron.



Governor Abbott signed into law the Texas CHIPS Act in 2023 to establish the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund (TSIF), an incentive program to encourage the continued leadership of Texas in semiconductor research, design, and manufacturing, as well as the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Consortium (TSIC). These programs, administered by the Texas CHIPS Office, a division within the Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office, are designed to leverage Texas’ investments in the semiconductor industry, encourage semiconductor-related companies to expand in the state, further develop the expertise and capacity of Texas institutions of higher education, and maintain the state’s position as the nation’s leader in semiconductor manufacturing.

