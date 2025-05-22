Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Designation For Flatonia

TEXAS, May 22 - May 22, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Flatonia, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Film Commission.

“Congratulations to Flatonia on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and joining 200 other Texas communities that have received this recognition,” said Governor Abbott. “Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, Texas communities are prepared to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texans and spurring on-site spending at local businesses. I thank the Texas Film Commission for helping communities like Flatonia market their unique appeal and support local job creation through media production. Texas is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside all of our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed.”

“We are honored to be designated as a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Flatonia Interim City Manager Dennis Geesaman. “Flatonia's classic small-town Texas charm is evident to those who visit, and we love to showcase it to anyone interested in exploring all we have to offer. From the operating ‘picture show’ theater to unique dining, shopping, and lodging experiences in restored 19th and early 20th century buildings, we think Flatonia is a gem. All is reminiscent of our city’s Czech and German heritage. Thank you again for the honor and the fruit it will produce.”

Flatonia joins 200 Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities from across the state that receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.

For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting Texas as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality production. To explore all that Film Friendly Texas Communities offer, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/fftx_overview. For cast, crew, and digital media job opportunities in Texas, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/hotline