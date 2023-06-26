Submit Release
Governor DeSantis Signs Six Bills and Vetoes One Bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

 

CS/HB 125 – Utility System Rate Base Values

CS/CS/HB 387 – Medical Use of Marijuana

CS/CS/HB 1405 – Biosolids

HB 1459 – Registration Fees for Malt Beverage Brands and Labels

CS/CS/HB 1573 – Continuing Care Providers

CS/HB 1575 – Public Safety Emergency Communications Systems

 

To view the transmittal letter, click here.

 

 

The Governor vetoed the following bill today:

 

CS/CS/HB 1267 – Consumer Finance Loans

 

To view the veto transmittal letter, click here.

 

