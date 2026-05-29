Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Results of Major Immigration Enforcement Operations Across Florida

DAVIE, Fla.— Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the successful results of three major immigration enforcement operations conducted through partnerships between state and federal law enforcement agencies, resulting in hundreds of arrests of criminal illegal aliens, repeat immigration violators, and other dangerous offenders.

“Florida will continue to use every available resource to identify dangerous individuals, support federal immigration enforcement, and keep our citizens safe,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “No state has moved faster or done more to combat illegal immigration than Florida, and we will continue to lead the charge in protecting our communities.”

Florida has taken a leading role in supporting immigration enforcement efforts through participation in the federal 287(g) program and close coordination with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), U.S. Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, and other federal partners. Florida currently has more 287(g) deputizations than any other state in the nation, with participation from multiple state law enforcement agencies and all 67 county sheriffs.

“We are a law-and-order state, and Florida is leading the nation in immigration enforcement. Criminal illegal aliens who threaten our communities have no place here,” said Florida State Board of Immigration Enforcement Director Anthony Coker. “These operations demonstrate our commitment to enforcing the law, protecting the people of Florida, and ensuring our state remains the strongest partner in the nation for immigration enforcement.”

Since launching large-scale immigration enforcement efforts, coordinated federal-state operations across Florida have resulted in nearly 25,000 arrests statewide. During the first week of Operation Tidal Wave alone, law enforcement arrested more than 1,100 criminal illegal aliens, the highest number ever recorded in a single state during a single week.

“FDLE will continue to conduct operations that advance our mission to promote public safety and strengthen domestic security in Florida,” said Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass. “Our top priority is protecting our citizens and visitors while safeguarding the welfare of our most vulnerable.”



“Florida remains committed to supporting federal immigration enforcement efforts that prioritize public safety and target dangerous criminal offenders,” said Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner. “By working hand-in-hand with our federal, state, and local partners, we are removing individuals who have repeatedly demonstrated a disregard for our laws and the safety of our communities. Operations like this send a clear message that Florida will continue to stand behind law enforcement and protect our neighborhoods from violent and repeat offenders.”

Today’s announcement highlighted the results of three recent operations:

Operation Sandhill Sentinel

Operation Sandhill Sentinel brought together the Florida Highway Patrol, Broward Sheriff’s Office, ICE, U.S. Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, the Florida National Guard, and the Florida State Guard for a targeted enforcement operation in South Florida.

The operation resulted in 250 arrests, including individuals with final orders of removal, repeat immigration violators, and illegal aliens with criminal histories involving domestic violence, drug offenses, DUI, assault, and other violent crimes.

Among those arrested was a repeat immigration offender from Mexico who was referred for federal prosecution after illegally reentering the United States for the fifth time following prior removal. Law enforcement also arrested an illegal alien from Honduras facing pending aggravated stalking and domestic violence charges after previously being released on electronic monitoring. Another individual arrested during the operation had prior convictions for DUI, hit-and-run, and operating a vehicle without a valid license.

Operation LOCATE

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) partnered with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Operation LOCATE, an intelligence-led initiative focused on identifying and locating unaccompanied migrant children who entered the country during the border surge and had not been checked on in years.

Through the operation, FDLE identified or physically located more than 400 children across Florida and beyond, helping verify their safety and living conditions while uncovering cases involving trafficking concerns, missing children, and other high-risk situations.

Operation Criminal Return

FDLE and ICE also launched Operation Criminal Return, a statewide enforcement initiative targeting illegal aliens living in Florida who were registered sex offenders, sexual predators, career criminals, and other serious offenders.

During the 10-day operation, law enforcement arrested 230 individuals across the state, including dozens of sexual predators and sex offenders, convicted felons, a convicted drug trafficker, and convicted murderers.

Florida will continue working alongside federal partners to enforce immigration laws, remove dangerous criminal illegal aliens, and protect the safety and security of Floridians.

