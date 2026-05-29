Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Eastern Florida State College District Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Michael DeMorat and the reappointment of Bruce Deardoff and Dr. Edgar Figueroa to the Eastern Florida State College District Board of Trustees.

Michael DeMorat

DeMorat is the Chief Deputy of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Active in his community, he has served as a member of the FBI National Academy Associates, the Space Coast Early Intervention Center Board of Directors, and the Serene Harbor Domestic Violence Shelter Board of Directors. DeMorat earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of South Florida.

Bruce Deardoff

Deardoff is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Deardoff Automotive Group. Active in his community, he has served as a member of the Civilian Military Foundation of Brevard County and the Canaveral Port Authority. Deardoff earned his bachelor’s degree in marketing from Fordham University.

Dr. Edgar Figueroa

Dr. Figueroa is a Physician and Surgeon at Omni Health Care. Active in his community, he is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and previously served as a Trauma Surgeon at Health First Holmes Regional Medical Center. Dr. Figueroa is a graduate of the University of Puerto Rico and earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Central del Este.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.