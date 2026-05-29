Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Prison Rehabilitative Industries and Diversified Enterprises, Inc. Board of Directors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Ivette Arango O’Doski and the reappointment of Cory Godwin to the Prison Rehabilitative Industries and Diversified Enterprises, Inc. Board of Directors.

Ivette Arango O’Doski

O’Doski is the President of Ivette O’Doski Consulting. Active in her community, she previously served as the Vice President of Corporate, Government, and Community Relations for The Miami-Dade Beacon Council and was a member of the Florida Board of Architecture and Interior Design. O’Doski earned her bachelor’s degree and her juris doctor from the University of Miami.

Cory Godwin

Godwin is a Jail Services Coordinator for the Florida Sheriffs Association. Previously, he served as the Chief Deputy Tax Collector for Bay and Walton Counties and was an Assistant Warden for the Florida Department of Corrections. A veteran of the United States Army Reserve, Godwin earned his bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership from Columbia Southern University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.