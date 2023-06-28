Free Wheelchair Mission Partners with Krypton Industries to Expand Wheelchair Production
IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Free Wheelchair Mission, a faith-based, humanitarian, nonprofit organization that has distributed more than 1.3 million wheelchairs in 94 developing countries worldwide, has announced a collaboration with its second manufacturing partner, Krypton Industries Limited.
Based in Kolkata, India, Krypton Industries Limited boasts a longstanding track record in manufacturing top-quality wheelchairs and mobility aids. Free Wheelchair Mission estimates that this second factory will produce over 12,000 units annually of the trailblazing GEN_2 and GEN_3 wheelchair models.
“Following a comprehensive selection process, we chose Krypton for their industry expertise and proven ability to meet our rigorous quality standards while maintaining affordable production costs,” Free Wheelchair Mission CEO Nuka Solomon said. “This additional partnership allows us to enhance our production capacity, ensuring a reliable supply of wheelchairs for those in need globally.”
An estimated 75 million individuals worldwide are in dire need of a wheelchair. Free Wheelchair Mission remains steadfast in its long-term vision to ensure that anyone needing a wheelchair has one. Establishing this second manufacturing facility ensures a consistent supply chain for its wheelchairs and offers potential for expansion in future wheelchair distribution.
“We are proud to partner with Free Wheelchair Mission in being a part of their wonderful and important mission,” said Jay Bardia, Managing Director of Krypton. “Leveraging our extensive experience in wheelchair manufacturing and their innovative wheelchair designs, we look forward to helping them transform thousands of lives.”
Free Wheelchair Mission formally entered an agreement with Krypton in January 2022, and they expect the first container of wheelchairs to start shipping by June 30, 2023.
For more information or to support the ongoing work of Free Wheelchair Mission, visit: www.FreeWheelchairMission.org
About Free Wheelchair Mission:
Over the past 22 years, Free Wheelchair Mission has provided more than 1.3 million wheelchairs to those living with disabilities across 94 countries. Founded in 2001 by Don Schoendorfer, PhD, Free Wheelchair Mission is a humanitarian, faith-based nonprofit based in Irvine, California that designs and manufactures cost-efficient, durable wheelchairs for individuals living with disabilities in developing countries. In collaboration with a worldwide network of like-minded partners that facilitates wheelchair distribution, the charity provides renewed dignity, independence, and hope through the gift of mobility, all at no cost to the recipient.
About Krypton:
Krypton Industries Limited was founded in the year 1990 to manufacture Polyurethane (PU) tires for bicycles. Over the years, the company has diversified its product range to cater to various industry segments, considering the market demand and requirements. Today it has established itself as the leading manufacturer of MCP tubeless puncture-proof tires for bicycles, wheelchairs, and trolleys, rehab care products, and components such as wheelchairs and parts, wheels and castors, hygiene equipment both in the national and international markets drawing from the active support of our valued customers and all members of the Krypton group.
Connect with Free Wheelchair Mission:
Website: www.FreeWheelchairMission.org
Facebook: www.facebook.com/freewheelchairmission
Instagram: www.instagram.com/fwmission
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/free-wheelchair-mission
Tiktok: /www.tiktok.com/@freewheelchairmission
Brad Cooper
Free Wheelchair Mission
+1 949-529-1984
bcooper@freewheelchairmission.org