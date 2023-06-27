Perkins Restaurant & Bakery® and Huddle House Accelerate Multi-Unit Franchise Growth
Ascent Hospitality Management, the parent company of Huddle House and Perkins Restaurant & Bakery®, celebrates multiple multi-unit agreementsATLANTA, GA, USA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascent Hospitality Management, parent company of Huddle House and Perkins Restaurant & Bakery®, continues to build momentum in 2023 with several consecutive multi-unit agreements.
In the past five months, Ascent Hospitality Management has closed five multi-unit agreements for a total of 14 restaurants across five different states, including Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, and Texas.
“Multi-unit deals are a testament to an entrepreneur’s confidence in the Ascent Hospitality Management brands and the leadership teams. We prioritize supporting our franchise partners by offering a winning franchise program that sets us apart from competitors and allows us to maintain our growth trajectory,” said James O’Reilly, Chief Executive Officer for Ascent Hospitality Management, parent company to Huddle House and Perkins Restaurant & Bakery®. “Our brands stand the test of time, and people invest in them to build a family legacy.”
Over the course of two years, Huddle House and Perkins Restaurant & Bakery® have celebrated monumental growth, signing 70 franchise agreements. Signed expansion agreements include current franchisees as well as new franchise owners that are eager to get in on the explosive growth.
“Our franchise partners are vital to our growth and evolution. They have positive experiences with our brands and take pride in being a community staple,” said Peter Ortiz, Chief Development Officer for Ascent Hospitality Management, parent company to Huddle House and Perkins Restaurant & Bakery®. “This is the most robust pipeline our brand has seen in recent years. We are ready for growth and there are still opportunities for expansion in prime markets throughout the United States.”
The brand is focused on attracting qualified multi-unit franchise owners to invest in Huddle House and Perkins Restaurant & Bakery®. Both concepts offer virtual brand options, flexible buildouts, unmatched real estate guidance and industry-leading operations support. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com or perkinsfranchising.com.
About Ascent Hospitality Management
The Ascent Hospitality Management Group has aggregated legendary restaurant franchise brands and provided the leadership, talent and expertise for growth. The leadership team has decades of experience across global brands. Ascent Hospitality Management Group is on a mission of Bringing Friends and Families Together, Over Delicious Food, Served From the Heart. Ascent Hospitality Management is a multi-brand restaurant company whose portfolio includes more than 600 Huddle House and Perkins Restaurant & Bakery® restaurants open and under development nationwide. To learn more visit https://www.ascenthm.com/home.
