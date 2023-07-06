Methanol Institute Welcomes PuriFire Labs as Association's Newest Member
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome PuriFire Labs as our newest member. PuriFire is pioneering carbon-neutral methanol production to decarbonise the global shipping, power generation and chemical industries.
PuriFire provides a unique pathway to carbon-neutral methanol by combining its patented carbon capture and hydrothermal gasification technologies to generate carbon-neutral methanol in proprietary high-pressure reactors. This novel methanol process eliminates the utilisation of expensive electrolysers and compressors, reducing the total cost of production.
MI CEO Gregory Dolan noted, "We are very pleased to have PuriFire Labs as a new MI member. PuriFire's carbon capture, and hydrogen and methanol production technologies can help contribute to a net carbon-neutral future for the methanol industry."
Neel Shah, CEO of PuriFire Labs, said: "At PuriFire Labs, we are committed to delivering high-quality, carbon-neutral methanol to reduce environmental emissions, drive positive change and create value for our stakeholders. We're thrilled to partner with the Methanol Institute and collaborate with other leading companies in the rapidly expanding green methanol market.”
To learn more about PuriFire, visit their website HERE.
About the Methanol Institute
The Methanol Institute (MI) serves as the global trade association for the methanol industry, representing the world’s leading producers, distributors, and technology companies. Founded in 1989 in Washington DC, MI now represents its members from five offices around the world in Singapore, Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels, and Delhi.
Lawrence Navin
