Q-CTRL Breaks Ground on Global Headquarters in Sydney, First Commercial Facility in Australia Dedicated to Quantum Tech

Q-CTRL breaking ground on new HQ The Heritage-listed industrial building dates back to 1930s

New headquarters for leading quantum company reimagines a former industrial structure to build the technology of the future

Throughout our five-and-a-half-year lifetime we’ve focused first and foremost on building a team, technology, and products that sit head and shoulders above anything else in the global market,” — Michael J. Biercuk, CEO and Founder of Q-CTRL