How is this week different from all other weeks?Martin.Novitski
Sat, 06/24/2023 - 09:11
NewsLink
The upcoming week will be busy for the Supreme Court, and in some respects it will be an unusual one. On Monday, the court will file two opinions. On Tuesday, there is a rare not-regularly-scheduled oral argument session, which will include a hearing on the much-watched voting rights case, Pico Neighborhood Association v. City of Santa Monica.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.