How is this week different from all other weeks?Martin.Novitski Sat, 06/24/2023 - 09:11 NewsLink The upcoming week will be busy for the Supreme Court, and in some respects it will be an unusual one. On Monday, the court will file two opinions. On Tuesday, there is a rare not-regularly-scheduled oral argument session, which will include a hearing on the much-watched voting rights case, Pico Neighborhood Association v. City of Santa Monica.