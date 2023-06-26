Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, June 26, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of June 26 will include the following: 

Tuesday, June 27 at 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the groundbreaking ceremony of BMW Plant Woodruff, 6810 Highway 101, Woodruff, S.C. 

Tuesday, June 27 at 12:30 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak to the Aiken Republican Club monthly luncheon, Newberry Hall, 118 Newberry Street SE, Aiken, S.C.

Tuesday, June 27 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will participate in the 2023 South Carolina Historic Preservation Awards Ceremony, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, June 28 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will oversee a State Fiscal Accountability Authority (SFAA) meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, June 29 at 5:45 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will attend the 50th Anniversary of Gibbs International, The Marriott Spartanburg, Azalea Room, 299 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: June 19, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for June 19, 2023, included:

Monday, June 19

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

2:15 PM: Policy meeting.

Tuesday, June 20

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

12:00 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a news conference to discuss budget vetoes, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, June 21

10:00 AM: Policy call.

Friday, June 23

1:30 PM: Policy meeting.

3:00 PM: Agency call.

3:40 PM: Agency call.

Saturday, June 24

1:40 PM: Agency call.

Sunday, June 25

2:45 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the 36th Annual Carolina Celebration of Liberty, First Baptist Church, 1306 Hampton Street, Columbia, S.C.

