Global Risk Intelligence Expert and Author Jason David Reinvents a Roadmap For Informed Investing In The Digital Age

Suntel Analytics Founder Jason David

“Mastering Risk Intelligence: Your Roadmap For Informed Investing In The Digital Age”

The book is designed to help investors become savvier and more proactive in the digital investment landscape.” — Jason David, Founder of Suntel Analytics

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In this digital age of data-driven solutions, security breaches, inflation, and wavering political climates, savvy investors are looking for a way to mitigate their risks. Global Security and Risk Intelligence Expert Jason David jumps into the fray to offer a comprehensive guide to informed investing. In his debut book “Mastering Risk Intelligence: Your Roadmap For Informed Investing In The Digital Age,” Jason David gives clear strategies to evaluate financial opportunities.

“As someone passionate about investing, says Jason, I observed a gap in the market for easily comprehensible risk intelligence techniques. Traditional intelligence analysts have long been utilizing these methods for effective decision-making, yet many investors are unaware of them. The purpose behind writing ‘Mastering Risk Intelligence’ was to equip investors with these tools and techniques. By providing a practical roadmap for applying risk intelligence in their investment strategies, the book is designed to help investors become savvier and more proactive in the digital investment landscape.”

Whether dabbling in the industry as a novice or an adept venture capitalist, Mr. David’s book is an indisputable resource. Based on his years of expertise in threat assessment, Jason compiles the industry’s intricacies into bite-sized morsels for mere mortals. Jason says this resource is a game changer. He adds, “This book is crucial for investors because it offers a detailed understanding of risk intelligence in today’s digital investment environment. The book can significantly enhance investment outcomes by demonstrating how to apply risk intelligence in decision-making. It introduces effective strategies for risk management and the development of a smart risk-taking culture, transforming perceived challenges into valuable assets.” Unlike many guides focusing on theoretical concepts, this book combines theory with real-world examples and actionable strategies.

As a recognized authority, he worked with numerous agencies and organizations, including the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and G4S, and as VP for Allied Universal, the world’s largest global integrated security company. The Villanova University alum shows readers how to avoid minefields and costly mistakes that can cause a business to implode. David digs deep to expose the complexities of the markets, offering extensive research and industry know-how to help readers make informed decisions.

Known as a leader in the industry with 20+ years of experience, Jason David takes his risk assessment acumen and distills it into actionable items for everyday investors. David, the founder of Suntel Analytics, operates a data analytics-driven global risk intelligence services firm based in Florida. He adeptly harnesses a network of over 50,000 professionals across various fields in more than 120 countries. Furthermore, he effectively leverages a dedicated threat monitoring team stationed in 6 countries, utilizing these resources to assist clients in mitigating risk. His vetted team analyzes a wide range of information to make timely, on-the-ground threat assessments encompassing everything from wild weather conditions to food shortages, political upheavals, and government stability.

The pragmatic guide gives access to the boardroom-level strategies that determine the rise and fall of investments worldwide. In a time of rapid technological advancements, the role of risk intelligence has no bounds.

“Mastering Risk Intelligence: Your Roadmap For Informed Investing In The Digital Age” Informs readers about:

* The evolution and importance of risk intelligence in our digital world.

* The integral role of risk intelligence in making informed investments and business decisions.

* Proven strategies for assessing risk levels in businesses and investment opportunities.

* Innovative techniques for leveraging data and analytics to identify and manage risks.

* Best practices for fostering a culture of smart risk-taking bolstered by resilient structures.

For more information, contact Jason David at 561-463-6550 or info@suntelanalytics.com.