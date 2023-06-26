eHealth Technologies Appoints Amy Halter as Vice President of Human Resources
A high-performing, collaborative HR leader, Halter brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in driving strategic initiatives
Amy's appointment is one of many strategic moves to ensure scalability as we continue to grow, furthering our vision to advance the delivery of life-altering care and help as many patients as possible”PITTSBURGH , PA, USA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- eHealth Technologies, a leading health care technology company, today announced the appointment of Amy Halter as Vice President of Human Resources. Working alongside CEO Dan Torrens, Halter will build an innovative staffing and retention model focusing on people-centric practices.
— Dan Torrens, CEO, eHealth Technologies
Halter joins eHealth Technologies after 10 years with Accion Labs, a product engineering company specializing in emerging technologies and digital transformation, where she held the title of Vice President of Operations and Human Resources.
“We are focused on hiring experts who are compassionate people,” said Dan Torrens, CEO, eHealth Technologies. “With [her] background in technology and proven human resources leadership, she is a perfect fit for eHealth Technologies. The appointment of Amy is one of many strategic moves to ensure scalability as we continue to grow, furthering our vision to advance the delivery of life-altering care and help as many patients as possible.”
“It is an honor to have been selected to lead the human resources team and have the opportunity to remain in Pittsburgh, my hometown, where eHealth Technologies recently expanded,” Halter said. “I look forward to leveraging my experiences to recruit and retain a highly engaged, inclusive, and talented workforce.”
Halter received her master’s degree in human resources and employee relations from Penn State University. She resides in Pittsburgh where she is active with the Pittsburgh Technology Council and a volunteer with the Will Allen Foundation. She particularly enjoys speaking about the value of sustainable corporate social responsibility initiatives and encouraging kids to seek tech careers at local schools and colleges. When not working or volunteering, Halter can be found enjoying outdoor activities and spending time with her family.
eHealth Technologies is trusted by the top health systems across the United States, including eight of the top 10 U.S. News and World Report hospitals and 50 of the top 100 Newsweek Health Systems. In 2022, the company reached a major milestone, procuring and intelligently organizing health records for more than 350,000 patients so they could receive medical care. This year, the company is on track to exceed that milestone by serving close to 500,000 patients.
eHealth Technologies is a leading health care technology company that advances the delivery of life-altering care.
We do this by quickly gathering and organizing medical histories for patients who need immediate help so that they can have a meaningful first appointment and get back on the road to recovery.
Our team of experts takes great pride in working behind the scenes to help millions of patients benefit from faster access to lifesaving medical services ranging from cancer care to organ transplants to emergency care.
We have helped over 2.5 million patients and continue to make a difference in hundreds of thousands of lives every year and are proud to be trusted by the top health systems throughout the United States.
