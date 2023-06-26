NYC Real Estate Exec Eugenia Foxworth Goes To The United Nations
EINPresswire.com/ -- Eugenia Foxworth, the recent Past President (2021-2022) of the International Real Estate Federation for the United States, known as FIABCI-USA, is one of the sponsors of REAL ESTATE IN ACTION (a parallel event to the United Nations high-level political forum on sustainable development), happening in New York City from July 10th through 19th. The event will take place at Fordham College at Lincoln Center on Thursday, July 13, 2023. FIABCI was formed after World War II to help in reconstruction and rebuilding in many countries.
Ms. Foxworth was recently awarded the Medal of Honor from the Immediate Past World President of FIABCI for her work and vision “to create awareness of the organization within the USA by doing outreach to communities that would benefit from what she and the federation can offer in the areas of affordable housing as well as offering scholarships to small colleges and universities.” FIABCI’s Medal of Honor is the most prestigious award granted by the organization. In addition, Ms. Foxworth will participate in the summit in the official capacity of an NGO (non-government organization) delegate for the United Nations, another first such appointment by FIABCI of an African American.
The morning long summit–“Let's Talk Urban Resilience and Sustainability in the North American Context” – will convene on the campus of Fordham and bring together member states and their partners to review progress in all development goals, with particular focus on what is called Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities. This is one of the non-government partner events to draw attention to the efforts spotlighted by the FIABCI-USA. SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities is the most pertinent for the real estate and business community and deserves high attention. FIABCI Real Estate Federation and UN-Habitat will convene this high-level session for real estate and business partners to exchange on their role to better advance SDG11, with a focus on resilient planning and design. The event is being promoted under the World Urban Campaign, a global advocacy and partnership platform coordinated by UN-Habitat to promote sustainable urbanization and improve the quality of life for people living in cities and towns around the world.
Ms. Foxworth notes that the global efforts of FIABCI in 70 countries across the span of the globe who work in 40 different professions in the field of real estate–have had an impact around the world. This particular effort is so imperative to the work of FIACBI globally that their World President will be in attendance from Indonesia. FIABCI is an NGO consultant to the United Nations and works diligently towards affordable housing that is a buzzword phrase in urban development.
Angelo Ellerbee
