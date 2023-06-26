Timmons appointed to the Washington Marine Resources Advisory Council and to the Washington State Leadership Board

OLYMPIA—Rep. Joe Timmons (D-Bellingham) has been appointed to two seats: one appointment is to the Washington Marine Resources Advisory Council (WMRAC), where Timmons replaces Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon (D-West Seattle); and the second appointment is to the Washington State Leadership Board, where he replaces Rep. Steve Bergquist (D-Renton).

The Washington Coastal Marine Advisory Council serves as a forum for ocean policy, planning, and management issues on the state’s Pacific coast. With 26 members representing diverse interests and entities, the advisory council provides recommendations to the state on how best to manage these important resources and uses. The Washington State Department of Ecology manages operations on behalf of the Governor’s Office and has a seat on the council. The council is tasked with advising the governor, the Washington State Legislature, and state and local agencies on ocean policy, planning and management issues.

The Washington State Leadership Board, a trustee agency of Washington State, specializes in delivering equity-focused leadership programs for the State of Washington. It is best known for bestowing official honors on behalf of the state, such as the Washingtonian of the Year, as well as several free youth leadership programs. The board is charged with several important roles, such as acting as official ambassadors of trade, tourism, and goodwill for the state, as well as working to expand educational, sports and employment opportunities for youth, veterans and people with disabilities.

“I’m honored to be appointed to these boards and am eager to join my colleagues in this important work,” said Timmons. “Whatcom County has a thriving maritime economy and is home to diverse coastal habitat. I look forward to bringing values and views from the northwest corner of the state to the WCMAC.

“And the Washington State Leadership Board serves an important role in cultivating and recognizing leaders throughout our great state. I can’t wait to get to work on the board to help foster civic engagement and service,” added Timmons.