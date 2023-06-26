FHP Holds 22nd Annual Florida Inspectors Challenge in Conjunction with FTA Truck Driving Championship

June 26, 2023

~ FHP CVE Troopers work side by side with Commercial Motor Vehicle Drivers to Ensure Vehicle Safety and Compliance ~

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.- Last weekend, The Florida Highway Patrol’s 22nd Annual Florida Inspectors Championship (FIC) was held in Daytona Beach in conjunction with the Florida Trucking Association’s (FTA) Truck Driving Championship (TDC). The FIC is a competition that challenges FHP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement troopers in the technical aspects of commercial motor vehicle (CMV) inspections and rewards inspector excellence. During the FIC, our members were tested with a written exam and challenged during various inspection scenarios, including Level I, Hazardous Materials, Other Bulk Packaging, and Motor Coach. Eleven Troopers from across the state competed in the FIC to demonstrate their knowledge and skills in commercial vehicle safety.

The 2023 FIC Grand Champion and Runner-up Champion Award winners were recognized at the Florida Truck Driving Championship Awards Ceremony on Saturday, June 17, 2023. The Grand Champion Award is a prestigious honor for a commercial vehicle enforcement (CVE) trooper that recognizes excellence in commercial vehicle safety.

Left to Right: Captain Amos Santiago, Chief Jeff Dixon, Major Bill Harris, Major Erik McGuire, Trooper Jacob McMahan (FIC Grand Champion), Seargent Robert Smith (FIC Runner-Up Champion), Lieutenant Colonel Troy Thompson, Captain Ezra Folsom

The Florida Highway Patrol’s 2023 FIC Grand Champion is Trooper Jacob McMahan, Troop J – DeLand District. Trooper McMahan was also the 2022 FIC Runner-up Champion. Trooper McMahan will represent Florida at the 2023 North America Inspector’s Championship (NAIC) in Columbus, Ohio, in August 2023. NAIC is held in conjunction with the American Trucking Associations’ National Truck Driving Championship and National Step Van Driving Championship. Sergeant Robert Smith, Troop I, Tallahassee District, is this year’s 2023 FIC Runner-up Champion. Trooper McMahan and Sergeant Smith demonstrated excellent commercial motor vehicle enforcement knowledge and skills. Additionally, Trooper Junior Estelus, Troop J, Deland District, was recognized with the Award of Excellence for the second year in a row.

Left to Right: Captain Ezra Folsom, Major William Harris, Chief Jeff Dixon, Trooper Junior Estelus, Colonel Gary Howze II, Lieutenant Colonel Troy Thompson, Major Erick McGuire, Captain Amos Santiago

“The Inspectors Championship being held in conjunction with the Florida Trucking Association Truck Driving Championship truly shows the partnership between our CVE Troopers and the drivers responsible for Florida’s supply chain, said Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner. “In times of disaster and in Florida’s overall economic development and growth truck drivers are essential to providing resources. The Troopers in the CVE unit are responsible for the enforcement of rules and regulations and to provide vehicle checks that keep our roadways safe to travel.”

“I am incredibly proud of all our CVE Troopers and all that they do, working in partnership with the Florida Trucking Association and commercial carrier industry, to ensure safe travel on Florida roadways,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze II. “CVE Troopers are highly trained and skilled with a wide array of specialized knowledge used to inspect large commercial vehicles and their operators. They deliver much needed commodities to everyone and it’s imperative that commercial vehicles and their drivers are as safe as possible on our roadways. Because of them, we all continue to receive the countless benefits the trucking industry brings to Florida’s supply chain and economy.”

This event is one of the Patrol’s largest outreaches and is in proud partnership with FTA. During the FTA’s Truck Driving Championship, FHP members served as judges at multiple skill stations around a driving course where commercial drivers were challenged. Our members added credibility and promoted integrity in the driving competition scoring process. In addition, our troopers judged commercial drivers during their Pre-Trip Inspections before taking the course for the driving competition. Congratulations to the nearly 300 professional driver competitors that constantly promote commercial vehicle safety, all those who participated in the worthwhile event, and our members that support our mission every day.

To learn more about the FHP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit visit: Office of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement – Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (flhsmv.gov)

