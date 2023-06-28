Introducing TraknProtect's Cutting-Edge LTE 2-Way Radio: Revolutionizing Communication & Safety in Hospitality Industry

TraknProtect LTE 2-Way Radio and Safety Button

CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TraknProtect, a leading provider of innovative safety solutions for the hospitality industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated LTE 2-Way Radio. This groundbreaking product represents a significant advancement in communication technology, offering enhanced safety, efficiency, and peace of mind for hotel staff.

With an unwavering commitment to improving the safety and security of hotel employees, TraknProtect has developed the LTE 2-Way Radio as the ultimate solution for real-time communication. This state-of-the-art device combines the power of LTE connectivity with advanced two-way radio functionality, enabling seamless communication across the entire hotel premises, including remote locations.

The key features of the TraknProtect LTE 2-Way Radio include:

1. Two-Way Radio: The device employs cutting-edge voice-over-LTE technology, delivering clear and crisp sound quality for seamless communication, even in noisy environments.

2. One-click activation: Equipped with a prominent emergency alert button, the LTE 2-Way Radio enables employees to quickly signal distress and send alerts through multiple platforms such as SMS, push notifications, email.

3. Accurate Location: Combination of BLE, WiFi, LTE and GPS technologies allows for accurate location indoors as well as outdoors, providing hoteliers with flexibility to cover a greater area.

4. Integrate with Existing Platforms: the only 2-way radio platform that integrates with the TraknProtect gateways, existing wireless access points or thermostats in the hotel enhancing overall safety and efficiency.

5. Geo-Fencing Capabilities: TraknProtect's innovative geo-fencing feature allows hotel management to define virtual boundaries within the property. Whenever an employee enters or exits these designated areas, automated notifications are triggered, enabling efficient monitoring and response.

"We are excited to introduce our LTE 2-Way Radio, a game-changer in the hospitality industry," said Parminder Batra, CEO of TraknProtect. "With this innovative solution, we aim to empower hotel staff by providing them with a reliable, modern communication tool that ensures their safety and enhances their productivity. Our goal is to revolutionize the way communication and safety are managed within hotels, and we believe the LTE 2-Way Radio is a significant step towards achieving that."

The TraknProtect LTE 2-Way Radio is now available for hotels and resorts looking to elevate their safety protocols and streamline communication processes. For more information and to request a demonstration, please visit www.traknprotect.com.