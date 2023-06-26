Mohaimina Haque Appointed Interim CEO of Romacorp., Inc.

Mohaimina Haque, Esq., Romacorp., Inc. Interim CEO photo

The company’s current outside General Counsel, has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Romacorp., Inc.

I am excited to bring a fresh perspective from outside the food industry to Romacorp., Inc. and help each of the brands drive innovative thinking within our current and future locations.” — Mohaimina Haque, Esq., Romacorp., Inc. Interim CEO

ORLANDO, FL, USA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Romacorp, Inc., the parent company of Tony Roma’s®, Tony Roma's Legendary Grill® and Tony Roma's Bones & BurgersTM, announced today that Mohaimina Haque, the company’s current outside General Counsel, has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Romacorp., Inc.

Mohaimina “Mina” Haque is the founder of The Law Office of Mohaimina Haque, PLLC. For the last two years, she has served as the outside counsel to Romacorp, Inc., managing all legal matters for the global company in addition to serving as a close, strategic advisor.

Ms. Haque has both litigation and transactional skills in a wide range of areas including business and franchise law. Ms. Haque’s clients have ranged from a variety of industries including food and beverage, financial services, and luxury brands. For each, she applies a unique combination of legal and strategic business acumen in order to support their overall business objectives and optimize shareholder value. She also teaches business and leadership skills to law students based on a curriculum that she created. In 2021, she was recognized by Washingtonian Magazine as one of the Outstanding Women in the Washington, DC Metropolitan area.

“It is an honor to accept this broader role within Romacorp., Inc. as we bring our mouth-watering ribs and other menu items to loyal and new customers alike,” commented Ms. Haque. “I am excited to bring a fresh perspective from outside the food industry to Romacorp., Inc. and help each of the brands drive innovative thinking within our current and future locations.”

In her new role within Romacorp, Inc., Ms. Haque will focus on strategies to attract a broader range of customers to the global family of restaurants. As the first female CEO of the Company, Ms. Haque will also encourage the invigoration of the company’s Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) initiatives.

Ms. Haque added, “These are exciting times for women leaders globally, and it is a true honor to be able to spearhead ESG actions as part of my new role within Romacorp, Inc. With our 50plus years history of amazing food and beverage choices, it is a wonderful time to build upon this rich history and add modern delivery techniques that will successfully guide the company.”

Ms. Haque obtained her Juris Doctor (J.D) degree Cum Laude from American University's Washington College of Law and earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Georgetown University.

In 2022, Romacorp., Inc., announced a new architectural prototype for its new restaurants in addition to the Tony Roma's Bones & BurgersTM brand which instantly captivated burger enthusiasts with its irresistible creations. Franchise sales are currently available for both the Tony Roma's Legendary Grill® and Tony Roma's Bones & BurgersTM brands.



About Romacorp, Inc.

Romacorp, Inc. is the parent company of Tony Roma’s, Tony Roma's Legendary Grill® and Tony Roma's Bones & BurgersTM. With a commitment to culinary excellence, Romacorp boasts a rich history of providing exceptional dining experiences across the globe. From their mouthwatering ribs to their gourmet burgers, Romacorp's brands continue to set new standards in the restaurant industry. For more information or to find a location near you, visit www.tonyromas.com or follow the company at https://www.facebook.com/TonyRomasofficial/ , https://www.linkedin.com/company/tonyromas/, and https://www.instagram.com/tonyromasofficial/ .