INSPYR Solutions Listed #30 on 2023 List of Largest IT Staffing Firms in the U.S. by Staffing Industry Analysts
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Houston, Texas (June 14, 2023) – INSPYR Solutions, a leading IT staffing and technology solutions firm, has been listed #30 by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) on the 2023 list of Largest IT Staffing Firms in the U.S.
Kip Wright, Chairman and CEO of INSPYR Solutions, commented, “We have been focused on building our national footprint in the IT staffing and solutions space, so it’s rewarding to see our progress recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts. Our entire team has been working diligently to build relationships and grow the business, so I’m very proud of our achievements over the last few years. We are looking forward to continuing this trend and cementing our place as a key player in the industry.”
The SIA report includes 71 firms that reported at least $100 million in U.S. information technology temporary staffing revenue in 2022. The listed firms are estimated to account for 83% of the market and collectively generated approximately $34.6 billion in revenue.
The report is based on data provided by the firms that responded to the SIA survey or, for those companies that did not participate in the survey, it is based on company reports, websites, and other sources. The full list of the 2023 Largest IT Staffing Firms in the United States can be viewed here (members only).
About INSPYR Solutions
As a leading technology solutions company, we connect top IT talent with clients to provide innovative business solutions through our IT Staffing, Professional Services, and Infrastructure Solutions divisions. There are four elements that set us apart and serve as pillars of our company philosophy: Quality, Expertise, People, and Relationships. By always striving for excellence in these areas and focusing on the human aspect of our business, we work seamlessly together with our talent and clients to match the right solutions to the right opportunities. Learn more about us at inspyrsolutions.com.
