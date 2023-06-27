INSPYR Solutions Named One of the 2023 Largest Staffing Firms in the United States by Staffing Industry Analysts
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- INSPYR Solutions, a leading IT staffing and technology solutions firm, has been named one of the 2023 Largest Staffing Firms in the United States by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) at number 137 on the list with $253 million in revenue for 2022.
Kip Wright, Chairman and CEO of INSPYR Solutions, commented, “It’s an honor to be recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts and I’m very proud of what our team has accomplished over the last few years in taking this company to new heights. We have established our place among the top 150 companies in the U.S. and we will keep our sights on climbing even higher in the future as we continue to expand our presence and grow within the IT staffing and solutions landscape.”
The SIA report features 251 companies that reported at least $100 million in U.S. staffing revenue in 2022. The companies named on the list are estimated to account for 77.2% of the market and collectively generated $168.8 billion in revenue.
The report is based on data provided by companies that responded to the SIA survey or, for those companies that did not participate in the survey, it is based on company reports, websites, and other sources. The full list of the 2023 Largest Staffing Firms in the United States can be viewed here (members only).
About INSPYR Solutions
As a leading technology solutions company, we connect top IT talent with clients to provide innovative business solutions through our IT Staffing, Professional Services, and Infrastructure Solutions divisions. There are four elements that set us apart and serve as pillars of our company philosophy: Quality, Expertise, People, and Relationships. By always striving for excellence in these areas and focusing on the human aspect of our business, we work seamlessly together with our talent and clients to match the right solutions to the right opportunities. Learn more about us at inspyrsolutions.com.
Milgrim Bello
Kip Wright, Chairman and CEO of INSPYR Solutions, commented, “It’s an honor to be recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts and I’m very proud of what our team has accomplished over the last few years in taking this company to new heights. We have established our place among the top 150 companies in the U.S. and we will keep our sights on climbing even higher in the future as we continue to expand our presence and grow within the IT staffing and solutions landscape.”
The SIA report features 251 companies that reported at least $100 million in U.S. staffing revenue in 2022. The companies named on the list are estimated to account for 77.2% of the market and collectively generated $168.8 billion in revenue.
The report is based on data provided by companies that responded to the SIA survey or, for those companies that did not participate in the survey, it is based on company reports, websites, and other sources. The full list of the 2023 Largest Staffing Firms in the United States can be viewed here (members only).
About INSPYR Solutions
As a leading technology solutions company, we connect top IT talent with clients to provide innovative business solutions through our IT Staffing, Professional Services, and Infrastructure Solutions divisions. There are four elements that set us apart and serve as pillars of our company philosophy: Quality, Expertise, People, and Relationships. By always striving for excellence in these areas and focusing on the human aspect of our business, we work seamlessly together with our talent and clients to match the right solutions to the right opportunities. Learn more about us at inspyrsolutions.com.
Milgrim Bello
INSPYR Solutions
+1 954-607-1238
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube