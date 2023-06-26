MDC offers free Snakes Alive class July 1 in Blue Springs

Submit Release
Kansas City, Mo. – Don’t fear the snake you encounter in the backyard or hiking afield, instead, understand and respect them with the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free Snakes Alive program from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs. Snakes are a valuable bug and mice eating predator in both our urban and wild lands ecosystems.

This class will teach about the different types of snakes, their habitat preferences, and their role in the natural world. A world that sometimes includes backyard gardens and fence lines. Jada Tressler, MDC naturalist, will discuss how to identify species. Tressler will also have some live, captive, snakes that are native to the Kansas City area to show participants.

Snakes Alive is open to all ages. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Pj. For more information about the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/burroakwoods.

