MSDE and No Kid Hungry Maryland to Host Summer Food Service Program Kickoff Event in Baltimore County

June 26, 2023

Program is Designed to Combat Summer Childhood Hunger When School’s Out

BALTIMORE (June 26, 2023) – The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) Office of School & Community Nutrition will be supporting the 2023 Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) kickoff event in Baltimore County. Students and their families are invited to attend the event hosted by No Kid Hungry Maryland. The SFSP provides free meals when school is not in session to individuals 18 years of age and under and any individual over 18 with a mental and/or physical disability enrolled in a local education agency (LEA) program.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 28th from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: Baltimore County Public Library

8604 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD, 21133

WHO: Hosted by No Kid Hungry Maryland with support from the Maryland State Department of Education.

INFO: The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is a US Department of Agriculture (USDA) initiative established in 1968 to ensure that children receive nutritious meals when school is not in session. SFSP is a federally funded, state-administered program that also incorporates summer activities and enrichment programs to keep Maryland youth academically engaged. Summer meal sites are located across the entire state. The current list of locations can be found here.

“It is our responsibility to make sure that every Maryland student has the resources to succeed. Access to consistent and nutritious meals is a critical part of that,” says State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury. “We cannot expect our students to excel in the classroom if they don’t know when their next meal will be. During the academic year, our schools are resources for free and reduced meals and that will not stop during the summer months. This holistic support system for our students and families is an essential part of fulfilling the promise of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future so that every child has the tools to access an equitable and excellent education.”

The kick-off event on June 28 will include speeches from Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski, Baltimore County Public Schools Food and Nutrition Services Director Jamie Hetzler, Baltimore County Library Director Sonya Alcantara-Antoine, and American Dairy Association Northeast representative Qadry Ismail. Representatives from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service & Mid-Atlantic Regional Office plan to attend. There will also be meals provided throughout the duration along with activities for students to participate in.

No Kid Hungry Maryland along with MSDE are committed to combatting childhood hunger across the state. In Summer 2022, over 7.2 million meals were provided at nearly 1,400 sites, and the demand continues to be emphasized throughout the year. MSDE’s Office of School and Community Nutrition Programs continuously supports the work of participating SFSP agencies.

For more information, visit the No Kid Hungry website or the MSDE Office of School & Nutrition Programs website for more information and to find your local summer meals site.

