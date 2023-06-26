Financial Expert Ted Rusinoff Joins The Exodus Road’s U.S. Board of Directors
Rusinoff will bolster the nonprofit’s gold-star financial ratings to continue strategically and effectively allocating resources in the anti-trafficking fight.
The Exodus Road is proof that good people, committed to making a difference, truly do make the world a better place.”COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Exodus Road announced today that financial expert Ted Rusinoff joined the nonprofit’s U.S. Board of Directors. With more than 30 years of leadership in financial services, Rusinoff brings extensive expertise in resource optimization to The Exodus Road, as well as nonprofit governance and operational excellence. He has a track record of creating impact for organizations of all sizes.
“The Exodus Road is proof that good people, committed to making a difference, truly do make the world a better place,” Rusinoff said.
As a seasoned and trusted financial advisor, Rusinoff holds board and officer positions with several organizations, including the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) Foundation where he first met the founders of The Exodus Road - Matt and Laura Parker. After hearing about the organization in an MDRT meeting in 2018, Rusinoff became an active supporter of the nonprofit’s anti-trafficking work.
“Before meeting Matt and Laura Parker several years ago, human trafficking was only something that crossed my path in the movies, but they showed me that it is a real problem that is affecting tens of millions around the globe,” he said. “The work The Exodus Road does to help bring human trafficking into the light - making it more dangerous, bringing rescue to those held against their will, and helping them find their path back to independence - is having a profound impact on a huge problem in our world.”
The Exodus Road is an international nonprofit that combats human trafficking through intervention with local law enforcement, training and education, and aftercare services. Working with local staff, NGO partners and law enforcement agencies, The Exodus Road helps to liberate trafficked individuals, arrest traffickers and provide restorative care for survivors. Since its founding in 2012, the organization has assisted police in the rescue of more than 2,000 survivors and the arrests of over 1,000 offenders, numbers that grow almost daily.
Additionally, the nonprofit holds the highest rating possible for nonprofit financial accountability and culture with Charity Navigator, a resource for connecting individuals to top, trusted charities.
"We welcome Ted's leadership and development experience to the board,” board chair Steve Leigh said. “His passion and heart for people along with his experience in both the for profit and non-profit space will help lead the organization in responsible growth. I love his thoughtful questions and believe he is a fantastic addition to the leadership team."
Currently, Rusinoff is the Managing Partner of Wealth Design Partners and the EVP of Contingency Strategy & Carrier Operation for The Liberty Company. He also serves as a member of the Life Happens board, helping to bring greater awareness to the need for life, disability, and long-term care insurance. He is also the Founder and Board chairman of the CHMK Foundation providing camp opportunities for hundreds of children every year with Type-1 diabetes, and a board member for the Michigan and Northern Ohio chapter of the JDRF. He is also a past trustee, officer, and president of the Million Dollar Round Table Foundation board.
In addition to Rusinoff, The Exodus Road is welcoming advocate Hollie Smith and nonprofit leader Alece Ronzino to the U.S. board. They are joining a unique and dynamic community of experts that includes corporate-strategy consultant Steve Leigh, country singer Craig Morgan, activist Edwin Desamour, Living Opera CEO Soula Parassidis, humanitarian photographer Nate Griffin, Neema Development founder Sarah Ray and Laura Parker (co-founder of The Exodus Road).
Rusinoff and his wife of nearly 28 years, Christine, live in Ohio. They have three children. In his free time, he loves snowboarding, all things Nascar, Star Wars, and driving his Jeep Wrangler.
About The Exodus Road
The Exodus Road is a global nonprofit disrupting the darkness of modern-day slavery by partnering with law enforcement to fight human-trafficking crime, equipping communities to protect the vulnerable and empowering survivors as they walk into freedom. Working side-by-side with local staff, NGO partners and law enforcement around the world, The Exodus Road fights to liberate trafficked individuals, arrest traffickers and provide restorative care for survivors. Since its founding in 2012, the organization has assisted police in the rescue of 2,000 survivors and the arrests of more than 1,000 offenders, numbers that grow almost daily. The Exodus Road’s approach to freedom incorporates intervention, training and education, and aftercare efforts.
In education, The Exodus Road offers TraffickWatch Academy: U.S., a free, online training module that unpacks the complexities of human trafficking, and TraffickWatch: Brazil, a similar program specifically for law enforcement partners. The organization is also preparing to launch “INFLUENCED” a curriculum equipping U.S. parents and teens to participate in the online world while avoiding the dangers of exploitation.
The Exodus Road combats human trafficking in the U.S., Thailand, the Philippines, India, Brazil and in another undisclosed, Latin American country. In Thailand, the nonprofit operates Freedom Home, a survivor care center that houses and supports women-survivors and their dependents.
For additional information or to make a donation to help stop human trafficking, please visit The Exodus Road’s website at https://theexodusroad.com/, and check them out on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
