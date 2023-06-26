The Implant Pathway Select Peerlogic to Power their Front Office and Training Center
Arizona based Implant Pathway adds Peerlogic’s AI powered voice insights to power their robust training center and dental operationsSCOTTSDALE, AZ, U.S., June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Implant Pathway announced today it is partnered with Peerlogic, the industry leader in voice powered artificial intelligence, to add AI-powered insights and alerts to their operations and training facility.
Peerlogic’s technology utilizes voice powered Artificial Intelligence that is solely trained on dental calls to provide actionable alerts and unparalleled insights, all with zero human intervention.
“We truly believe an amazing front office interaction can lead to amazing end results for the patient,” said Justin Moody, CEO and Founder of The Implant Pathway. “Peerlogic can uncover so many opportunities with our front office staff to allow them to focus more on patient care and less on mundane office tasks.”
“The Implant Pathway has trained thousands of Doctors and to be included in their offering is a huge testament to our AI technology,” said Ryan Miller, CEO at Peerlogic. “We’re proud to provide them with a solution that can improve operations and uncover vast amounts of opportunities, especially with patients calling about life changing treatment.”
When Dental Offices see the AI analysis of their front office interactions, they better understand everything that is happening on patient calls. Close to 30% of all dental calls are missed, and even more patients are lost due to numerous factors in the office. Peerlogic helps uncover hidden opportunities as well as provide actionable insights on high value missed calls and high value missed new patient opportunities. Peerlogic also provides transcripts and recordings of high dollar calls in two clicks or less.
In addition to understanding all front office interactions, Peerlogic provides incredible insights on marketing spend and campaigns leading to more effective spending when searching for new patients.
About The Implant Pathway
The Pathway is a continuing education program for dentists that was founded by Justin Moody, DDS. Dr. Moody’s vision is to give all dentists a pathway where they can improve their skills through continuing education and provide a hands-on component with live patients in the USA.
About Peerlogic
Founded in sunny Scottsdale, AZ, Peerlogic specializes in analyzing patient interactions using advanced technology in voice and natural language processing. They have years of experience in this field and have analyzed over 20 million minutes of dental calls. Peerlogic's services are utilized by dental offices and DSOs to gain insights that can improve the quality of patient care.
