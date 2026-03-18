The Gold Standard of Full-Arch Consulting Just Got Official

Greg Essenmacher Named Industry Leader, Wins Consultant of the Year, and Co-Authors the Definitive Textbook Chapter on Full-Arch Marketing

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the world of full-arch implant dentistry, there are consultants, and then there is Greg Essenmacher. Founder of GnA Consulting and the most sought-after Full Arch Implant Coach in the country, Essenmacher has just achieved a milestone trifecta that solidifies what his clients have known for years: he is notjust in the conversation. He is leading it.GnA Consulting is proud to announce that Greg Essenmacher has been named Consultant of the Year by NIFTY , one of the dental industry's most respected professional recognitions, and has been selected by Dr. Arun Garg to co-author Chapter 16, "Marketing Your Full-Arch Therapy Practice," in the landmark Second Edition of Full-Arch Implant Rehabilitation, published by Quintessence Publishing. The chapter appears alongside contributions from the most distinguished clinical minds in implant dentistry worldwide.“What separates Greg from everyone else in this space is that he doesn’t just consult. He transforms. When you can point to a practice that went from one Full Arch case every six weeks to twenty per month, the conversation is over. That’s not coaching. That’s a complete reinvention of what’s possible," said Dr. Glenn Vo, the founder of Nifty Thrifty Dentists.CONSULTANT OF THE YEAR: A RECOGNITION EARNED IN THE TRENCHESThe NIFTY Consultant of the Year award does not go to the most polished presenter or the most prolific social media voice. It goes to the person whose work produces undeniable, documented, real-world results for the dentists they serve. In a field crowded with coaches who promise transformation and deliver worksheets, Greg Essenmacher delivers practices that are fundamentally different on the other side of his engagement. With over a decade of full-arch consulting experience and more than 300 dental practices transformed, Essenmacher developed the proprietary E-A-Z™ Formula: a results-driven system that helps established and group practices close more arches, free up doctor time, and build a team-driven revenue engine that does not require the doctor to be in every room for every consult. His clients do not inch forward. They accelerate.“Winning this award means everything, not because of what it says about me, but because of what it says about the doctors who trusted the process. They did the hard work. They believed that something better was possible. I just gave them the formula. Watching a practice go from one case every six weeks to twenty a month: that is why I do this," said Greg Essenmacher.CO-AUTHOR OF THE INDUSTRY’S MOST AUTHORITATIVE FULL-ARCH TEXTBOOKWhen Dr. Arun Garg, one of the most celebrated implant educators in the world and founder of the Garg Institute , set out to update his landmark textbook, Full-Arch Implant Rehabilitation (Second Edition, Quintessence Publishing, 2026), he needed one voice to write the chapter that every clinician in the field desperately needs but rarely gets access to: the definitive guide to marketing a full-arch practice. He chose Greg Essenmacher. Chapter 16, “Marketing Your Full-Arch Therapy Practice,” co-authored by Essenmacher and Dr. Garg, is now the only peer-reviewed, textbook-published resource on full-arch dental marketing available to clinicians worldwide. It covers branding, patient acquisition, direct-to-consumer strategy, lead conversion, referral systems, and the operational infrastructure required to market a full-arch practice with the precision and confidence the treatment itself demands. For a field that has long prioritized the clinical over the commercial, the inclusion of a dedicated marketing chapter, and the selection of Essenmacher to write it, signals an industry-wide acknowledgment of what GnA Consult clients have experienced firsthand: that clinical excellence without a marketing system to match is a practice that will never reach its potential.ABOUT GREG ESSENMACHER AND GNA CONSULTINGGreg Essenmacher is the Founder + CEO of GnA Consulting and the creator of the E-AZ™ Formula: the most results-driven system in the full-arch implant coaching space. With over a decade of hands-on consulting experience, he has helped more than 300 dental practices transform their All-on-X programs from inconsistent revenue sources into their most profitable and scalable service lines.GnA Consulting works with established and group dental practices to close more arches, free up doctor time, build high-performing treatment coordinator teams, and scale full-arch production in under six months.

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