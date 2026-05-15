Our Thrive Tribe Launches SPARC: An AI-Powered Platform Built to Turn DSO Professionals Into Industry Voices

New AI platform transforms 60-second voice recordings into authentic, DSO-specific LinkedIn content designed to build authority, visibility, and opportunity.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our Thrive Tribe , a marketing and personal branding agency specializing in helping leaders and organizations stand out in the DSO space, today announced the launch of SPARC , a new AI-powered content platform designed specifically for dental executives, industry partners, sales professionals, coaches, and consultants.Powered by Our Thrive Tribe, SPARC helps users transform raw ideas into polished LinkedIn content in minutes through a simple process: talk for 60 seconds, let AI structure the insight, and publish content that sounds authentically like them.Built specifically for the DSO industry, SPARC combines AI voice training, real-time content generation, DSO-specific prompts, and originality safeguards to solve a growing challenge across the dental ecosystem: industry leaders have valuable insights to share, but limited time to consistently create content.As personal branding increasingly influences recruiting, partnerships, business development, and market visibility, SPARC positions LinkedIn as more than a social platform: it becomes a strategic growth engine.“Some of the smartest people in our industry are incredibly busy building companies, supporting practices, leading teams, and creating real impact,” said Sarah Ruberg, Founder and CEO of Our Thrive Tribe. “But too often, their expertise never makes it into the conversations happening online. Or, it makes it online in a way that’s inauthentic to who they are. We built SPARC because we believe visibility matters and the leaders shaping the future of dentistry deserve a platform that helps their voices be heard.”SPARC was designed to move beyond generic AI content generators by training itself on how users naturally communicate and by understanding the unique language and challenges of the DSO industry.Core features include:- Voice Dump: Record a 60-second thought and instantly turn it into structured LinkedIn content- AI Voice Training: Learn a user’s communication style through previous content or guided onboarding- Streaming AI Generation: Watch content develop in real time and shape it as it writes- DSO-Specific Prompt Library: Access curated prompts designed around industry hot topics, leadership insights, culture stories, and thought leadership opportunities- Post History & Calendar: Track consistency and past content in one place- Similar Post Detection: Automatically flag repetitive themes and help keep content fresh"The challenge with many AI tools isn't speed, it's sameness," said Alan Hsieh, Co-Founder of SPARC. "You can often tell when content was generated without context or personality. We built SPARC with DSO-specific intelligence and authenticity safeguards so the output feels more like a reflection of the individual and less like generic AI."Craig Iott, Co-Founder of SPARC and COO Partner of Our Thrive Tribe, believes the launch reflects a broader shift in how business relationships are being built within the industry.“The days of relying solely on cold outreach are changing,” said Craig Iott. “People want to work with voices they recognize and trust. We’re seeing that visibility creates opportunities long before the first meeting ever happens. SPARC helps professionals build those relationships at scale without sacrificing authenticity.”SPARC launches with a limited Founding 50 membership tier, offering early users full access at a locked-in introductory rate. Enterprise offerings for organizations and DSO teams are also available."You have something valuable to say," Ruberg added. "SPARC was built around the belief that AI should amplify your voice, not replace it. By combining DSO-specific expertise with authenticity guardrails, we created a platform that helps people share their insights without losing what makes their perspective unique."To learn more or to claim your spot on the SPARC platform, visit: https://findmysparc.com/ About Our Thrive TribeOur Thrive Tribe is a strategic marketing and personal branding agency focused on helping leaders, organizations, and industry partners build visibility and influence across the dental and DSO landscape. Through storytelling, content strategy, and relationship-driven marketing, OTT helps clients turn expertise into authority.

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