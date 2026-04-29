JAZA Opens Applications for Exclusive Partner Advisory Program to Define the Future of AI-Powered Front Offices

After more than a year of live deployment inside dental practices, JAZA invites a highly selected group of operators to help shape the standard in front offices

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most dental practices are sitting on six figures of unrealized revenue right now. Not because their dentistry isn’t excellent. Not because their team isn’t working hard. Because their front office isn’t capturing it. JAZA was built to fix that — permanently. After more than a year running inside active dental practices and groups across the United States and Puerto Rico, JAZA has established itself as the front office operating system that replaces manual, inconsistent work with automated structure that drives production, retention, and revenue from day one.Real Results. Across Every Implementation.Practices and groups using JAZA have recovered between $200,000 and $500,000 in annual revenue from just follow-up workflows that were quietly draining production — consistently, across every implementation. No-show rates have dropped ~30 percent, typically within the first 90 days. Teams are recovering two to four additional production days per month per location without adding clinical hours or headcount. Patient lifetime value increases as dormant patients are systematically reactivated and returned to care, compounding revenue month over month. Front office turnover drops as teams report less burnout and clearer workflows. And reliance on external marketing spend decreases as the existing patient base becomes more fully activated — often delivering a stronger return than new patient acquisition. For multi-location groups, these outcomes multiply across every location, consistently, with the same system.Automated Structure. Not Another Tool.JAZA is not an overlay, an add-on, or a pilot-stage product. It is a full front office operating system built on automated structure — one that gets smarter over time. JAZA’s conversation AI learns each practice and its individual patients: their scheduling preferences, communication styles, appointment behaviors, and what motivates them to show up. Every patient interaction is captured and followed up on automatically. Every revenue opportunity within the existing patient base is made visible and acted on. Every front office process executes to the same standard at every location — regardless of team size or who is working that day.Partner Advisory Program — What’s IncludedSelected participants receive full access to the complete JAZA platform for 12 weeks at no cost, white-glove onboarding designed to deliver results within the first 30 days, weekly strategic sessions directly with JAZA leadership, early access to new features before public release, and direct input into product development decisions. At the close of the program, participating practices and groups are offered preferred long-term partnership terms.“AI alone doesn’t solve front office challenges. Automated structure does. We’ve watched groups uncover hundreds of thousands of dollars per location in revenue that was already sitting inside their existing patient base — revenue they were generating but not capturing. This program is for the operators who are done leaving that revenue on the table. Revenue you’ve already earned shouldn’t be this hard to keep.”— Stefan Sharma, Founder and CEO, JAZA and Amani DentalApply Now — Before the Spots Are GoneThe Partner Advisory Program is open to dental practices and groups across the United States and Puerto Rico with a motivated team ready to commit to a better way of operating. Multi-location groups are strongly encouraged to apply — JAZA’s impact compounds across locations from the very first week. Applications close when they’re filled. Apply now at [Insert Landing Page URL]. The program begins June 1, 2026. Don’t be the practice that finds out it was full.About JAZAJAZA is an AI-powered front office operating system built specifically for dental practices and groups. After more than a year of real-world implementation across the United States and Puerto Rico, JAZA has delivered consistent, measurable improvements in production, patient retention, team performance, and revenue visibility. JAZA is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Learn more at jaza.ai.

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