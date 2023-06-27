USA-Containers Kicks Off Summer with New Chillers and Freezers
Single Phase Chillers and Freezers at USA Containers Workshop
USA-Containers LLC offers new Single-Phase Chillers and Freezers for reefer units, allowing customers without three-phase power to use refrigerated containers.SMITHSHIRE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- USA-Containers, LLC, a leader in refrigerated container sales and rentals in the U.S., is adapting their reefer units for widespread usage. Their new Single-Phase Chiller and Freezer options allow container operation without needing three-phase power. Thanks to Single-Phase units, reefer owners without access to three-phase power service can still benefit from the cooling capabilities of USA-Containers' refrigerated containers.
"The majority of reefers in the U.S. require three-phase power to run effectively," says Mike Alecock, owner of USA-Containers. "However, three phase-power isn't something that's readily available everywhere. You'll usually find three-phase power used in commercial or industrial facilities. By installing Single-Phase Chillers and Freezers to our reefers, our units can be used anywhere and by anyone."
Three-phase power, considered a more stable power supply, is primarily used in commercial and industrial settings to accommodate higher load capacities. Because refrigerated containers, on average, use 360/460V voltage to operate, three-phase power are reefers' most reliable electricity source. But thanks to USA-Containers' specialized Single-Phase Chillers and Freezers, their reefer units' electricity requirements are significantly lower.
"Our single-phase reefers use 230/240V voltage, enabling them to operate just as efficiently as their three-phase counterparts. Not to mention, with single-phase power being more accessible to our clients, our Single-Phase Reefers will find wider usage among private buyers, not just businesses."
USA-Containers' Single-Phase Reefers also implement design features that improve their convenience and efficiency.
"Every unit is fully assembled before delivery and uses minimal electrical components to reduce the risk of malfunction or failure. Because single-phase power isn't always as reliable as three-phase, we took every precaution when designing our units, fully optimizing them for single-phase power service."
To kick-off the addition of Single-Phase Chillers and Freezers to USA-Containers' product line, customers can take advantage of special pricing during USA-Containers' Hot Summer Sale, running through June and ending July 31st. Other container specials include:
• 5% OFF all Three-Phase Refrigerated Container Purchases
• 10% OFF all Dry Container Purchases
• One Month of Rent FREE on Dry Container Rentals
For questions about USA-Containers' Single-Phase Chillers and Freezers, their Hot Summer Sale, or the purchase/rental of their additional refrigerated and dry containers, you can visit their website at https://www.usa-containers.com/.
USA-Containers, LLC, with over 40 years of experience in the shipping container business, provides turn-key solutions to a wide variety of storage needs using shipping containers as a building block. From basic storage to customized portable offices, USA-Containers designs specialized products to fit clients' needs. In addition to the design and sale of custom containers, USA-Containers offers dry and refrigerated containers to rent or purchase. You can contact USA-Containers at 866-884-6859. USA-Containers is located at 1069 Township Rd 1950 East, Smithshire, IL 61478.
Kayla Livingston
309 Marketing
+1 3092139398
email us here